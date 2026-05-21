Apollo Micro Systems Share Price Today, May 21: APOLLO Surges on Robust Q4 Results, Hits Fresh All-Time High

Mumbai, May 21: Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. (NSE: APOLLO) are demonstrating robust upward momentum in intraday trade, currently trading at INR 371.25, marking a significant gain of +4.08% from its previous close of INR 356.70. The stock opened higher at INR 362.50 and swiftly climbed to an intraday high of INR 377.70, while registering an intraday low of INR 358.75. The trading session is witnessing a considerable surge in volume, with 22,400,137 shares changing hands, indicating strong investor interest and participation in the counter. Lenskart Share Price Today, May 21: Stock Rises 1.41% to INR 493.70 Despite 9% Drop in Q4 Net Profit.

APOLLO - Stock Updates as of 9:54am, 21st May 2026

LTP OPEN HIGH LOW 52W HIGH 52W LOW VOL % CHG 371.25 362.50 377.70 358.75 0.00 0.00 22,400,137 +4.08%

Apollo Micro Systems Share Price: 52-Week Context

Today's impressive rally positions Apollo Micro Systems significantly above its previously reported 52-week high of INR 369.40, effectively setting a new all-time high for the defence electronics firm. This strong performance builds on a remarkable run, with the stock having already delivered multi-bagger returns, including a 164% surge over the past year and a nearly 3000% appreciation over a five-year period, as of May 20, 2026. The current price action is a clear continuation of this upward trajectory, with the stock trading substantially higher than its 52-week low of INR 133.31.

The primary catalyst behind today's sharp move in Apollo Micro Systems appears to be the company's exceptional fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for FY26, which were announced on May 20, 2026, after market hours. The defence stock surged over 7% on Wednesday, May 20, hitting a record high, and is extending those gains today. ‘Thank You PM Modi’: Parle Products Reacts After PM Narendra Modi Gifts Melody Toffee to Giorgia Meloni During Rome Visit.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, Apollo Micro Systems reported a consolidated net profit of INR 37.61 crore, a massive 168.64% jump compared to ₹14 crore in the corresponding period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations also witnessed robust growth, rising 81.28% year-on-year to INR 293.25 crore from INR 161.76 crore. The company's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 88% to INR 67.64 crore, with EBITDA margins improving to 23%.

For the full financial year FY26, Apollo Micro Systems achieved its highest-ever annual revenue and profitability. Consolidated revenue grew by 60.9% to INR 904.32 crore, surpassing the INR 900 crore mark for the first time, while net profit after tax soared by 90.5% to INR 107.38 crore, crossing the INR 100 crore threshold. The board also recommended a final dividend of INR 0.25 per equity share for FY26.

Furthermore, the company announced plans for an upcoming Greenfield manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, a strategic expansion set to further bolster its operational capabilities and capitalise on its substantial order book, which stood at ₹1,432 crore as of March 31, 2026. Management guidance on an earnings call indicated expectations for further profit increases as production orders continue to rise, a sentiment that has clearly resonated positively with investors. The strong performance highlights Apollo Micro Systems' growing presence in India's defence manufacturing ecosystem and its ability to execute on defence and aerospace projects.

Apollo Micro Systems Share Price: Outlook

Investors will be closely watching for sustained buying interest to hold the stock at these elevated levels for the remainder of the session. Any further updates on order execution or expansion plans could provide additional impetus, though some profit booking might emerge after such a strong run.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).