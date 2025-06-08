New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): State-owned company RailTel Corporation of India has received work orders worth Rs 243 crore from State Project Director, Bihar Education Project Council, according to a stock exchange filing.

The work order is for the supply of "students kit" for the students of Class 1 to Class 12 at government schools in Bihar.

As per the exchange filing, the order must be fulfilled by August 14, 2025.

On June 4, the company had received orders worth Rs 274.40 crore from Motor Vehicles Department, Maharashtra. It is to design, implement, operate and maintain Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) on various blackspots/ vulnerable spots in the Vidarbha Circle for a period of 10 years.

RailTel is a Navratna company.

The central government had granted Navratna status to Railtel Corporation of India Ltd in August 2024.

The grant of 'Navratna' status typically leads to an enhanced delegation of powers, more operational freedom, and financial autonomy which will give huge impetus to these companies. The Navratna companies have the autonomy to invest up to Rs 1,000 crore without seeking approval from the central government.

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) is the nodal department for all the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and formulates policy about CPSEs. (ANI)

