Mumbai, June 7: Ahead of the release of his upcoming sports comedy "Sitaare Zameen Par", Aamir Khan hosted a star-studded musical evening at his residence in Mumbai. Treating the netizens with a glimpse of the fun evening, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma dropped a video of himself bringing the house down.

The clip featured Kapil enjoying a fruitful jamming session with music composer Shankar Mahadevan, with Aamir Khan accompanying the two. "A special evening with the special “sitaare”of “sitaare zameen par” . Thank you Aamir bhai for the most beautiful evening & Wish you the best for #sitaarezameenpar releasing on 20th June," Kapil captioned the post. Aamir Khan Announces Superhero Film With ‘LCU’ Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Ahead of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Release, Actor Also Talks About ‘PK’ Sequel.

Kapil has proved his singing prowess several times during his popular show, "The Great Indian Kapil Show" and this time as well he managed to leave everyone awestruck. Additionally, another video has surfaced on social media where Ranbir Kapoor in a clean-shaven avatar joined Aamir and the cast of "Sitaare Zameen Par" for a photo session. Moreover, Aamir was also seen welcoming Sachin Tendulkar and his better half Anjali in a separate video.

Kapil Sharma Brings the House Down at Aamir Khan’s Party

Many others from the world of entertainment graced the musical night. Helmed by R. S. Prasanna, "Sitaare Zameen Par" introduces not one, not two, but ten young actors including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. ‘I Used To Scold Him’: Aamir Khan Opens Up About Son Junaid Khan’s Dyslexia Ahead of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Release, Recalls How ‘Taare Zameen Par’ Script Was an Eye-Opener for Him.

Ranbir Kapoor Meets Meet 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Cast at Musical Night

Sachin Tendulkar Attends Aamir Khan's House Party

Accompanying them, the project will also see Genelia Deshmukh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala, Zeenat Hussain, and Nikhat Khan in key roles. A spiritual successor to Aamir's 2007 outing "Taare Zameen Par", the film is a remake of the Spanish film "Champions", which was released in 2018. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the renowned composer trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy has scored the tunes for the drama. "Sitaare Zameen Par" is expected to reach the cinema halls on 20 June.

