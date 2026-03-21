Raising Cubs to Open This April -- Aashna Reddy's Vision for Early Years Education Comes to Jubilee Hills

VMPL

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 21: Raising Cubs - Foundational Years School of Learning is set to open this April in Jubilee Hills, introducing an environment-led early years model that places children at the centre of their own learning and encourages agency from the very beginning.

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Raising Cubs is built on a clear belief that children learn best when they are trusted as thinkers. Spread across a 10,000 square foot purpose-built campus, the school integrates its surroundings into daily pedagogy, ensuring curiosity and observation form the foundation of everyday learning.

A Framework That Blends Global Pedagogy with Cultural Grounding

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Raising Cubs follows a thoughtfully designed hybrid model inspired by the child-led philosophy of Reggio Emilia and informed by the developmental benchmarks of the Early Years Foundation Stage. This global perspective is thoughtfully integrated within India's cultural context and educational vision, remaining aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 and National Curriculum Framework 2022 to ensure both relevance and depth.

Developmental milestones are mapped with clarity, guided by internationally recognised standards while remaining responsive to each child's pace and context. Observation and documentation function as reflective tools to understand growth, not merely as record-keeping. Art, storytelling, movement, construction, and music are treated as serious languages of thinking, allowing literacy and numeracy to emerge through meaningful engagement with ideas and materials.

Where the Environment Becomes Pedagogy

At Raising Cubs, the campus is designed to provoke curiosity and independent learning. Each classroom functions as an atelier that invites experimentation and exploration, with materials intentionally curated, including open-ended wooden resources crafted by artisan communities and thoughtfully selected tools that allow children to construct meaning through hands-on engagement.

Gardens function as living laboratories. Seasonal cycles inform literacy and numeracy. Weather patterns become opportunities for observation. Rather than isolating environmental awareness as a theme, it is embedded within the structure of learning, bridging indoor and outdoor experiences in seamless ways.

Sustainability is integrated into daily practice. Children compost, tend edible gardens, and engage with GI-tagged, locally crafted materials that connect them to India's artisan heritage, developing ecological awareness alongside responsibility and critical thinking.

Programs Designed Around Development

Raising Cubs offers programs for children from 8 months to 6 years, supported by a 1:6 teacher-child ratio to ensure close observation and individualized attention.

The Infant and Toddler program focuses on sensory integration and motor exploration. Nursery and Pre-Nursery nurture social confidence and foundational literacy through guided exploration. KG 1 and KG 2 extend this into structured school readiness, balancing academic foundations with emotional and social development.

Extended Daycare and After-School programs continue the school's nature-rooted, thinking-focused approach for families seeking structured engagement beyond traditional hours. The school will also launch with a Summer Camp designed around immersive, hands-on exploration aligned with its core philosophy.

Educators as Facilitators of Thinking

At the heart of Raising Cubs is the belief that educators are facilitators, not mere instructors. Teachers are trained in both pedagogy and emotional intelligence, guiding children through thoughtful questioning rather than direct answers. Continuous observation and reflective planning help educators adapt learning pathways, ensuring children's interests are honoured while academic progression remains measurable.

Each child's journey is documented holistically, capturing academic progress alongside emotional growth, social development, and creative breakthroughs. Families are treated as partners, with clear communication and shared documentation ensuring transparency and a deeper understanding of every child's growth.

Leadership Grounded in Conviction

Raising Cubs is founded by Aashna Reddy, whose professional journey across law, mediation, and education shaped her belief that the foundations of clarity, empathy, and independent thought must be nurtured from the earliest years.

After years of studying global early childhood philosophies, visiting progressive schools, and consulting closely with her academic team, she founded Raising Cubs to create a space where childhood is approached with depth and care, integrating global benchmarks with Indian context.

"We believe children learn best when they are trusted as thinkers," says Reddy. "At Raising Cubs, the environment is not a backdrop or a field trip. It is a daily classroom that invites curiosity, observation, and independence."

Her guiding belief is simple: the earliest years are not just preparation for life. They are life itself, and they deserve to be respected accordingly.

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