PNN

New Delhi [India], March 20: In an era dominated by fast-paced music and fleeting trends, Rajan Chawla has chosen to tell a timeless story: the story of Meerabai's unwavering love for Lord Krishna. His devotional music album "Ban Ke Jogan Chali" is a cinematic tribute to that eternal bond. Written, composed, and directed by Chawla himself, the album captures the emotional transformation of Meera as she renounces worldly life and becomes a jogan devoted only to Krishna.

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The music by Shobhit Sinha, combined with the soulful voices of Sourav Bikash and Mamta Raut, creates a deeply spiritual atmosphere. The video features Deepali Verma as Meera and Shivam Kashyap as Krishna, while the cinematography by Purushotam Chaudhary enhances the visual storytelling with rich and graceful frames. Featuring Deepali Verma as Meera and Shivam Kashyap as Krishna, and enhanced by the stunning cinematography of Purushotam Chaudhary, the video unfolds like a poetic visual experience.

What makes "Ban Ke Jogan Chali" remarkable is that in just six minutes, it manages to narrate an entire spiritual saga: a journey of love, sacrifice, and divine surrender. With the album crossing 500K+ views on YouTube, the response shows that audiences still connect deeply with stories of faith and devotion.

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Watch the journey of Meera's divine love here: yt.openinapp.co/sutgx

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)