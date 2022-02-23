Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 23 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that the government will give a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the families of accredited and non-accredited journalists in the state who die due to COVID-19.

His announcement came during his state budget speech in the legislative assembly.

"Rs 50 lakh will be given to families of accredited and nonaccredited journalists, who die due to COVID-19," said Gehlot.

Chief Minister Gehlot also said that the old pension scheme will be implemented for government employees given jobs after January 1, 2004.

Gehlot also announced that Rajasthan Tourism will also be given the 'Industry Status'. (ANI)

