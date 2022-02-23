Bengaluru, February 22: Karnataka police have arrested a former Bahraini policeman who took to crime to treat his son ailing with cancer, police said here on Wednesday.

The arrested person is identified as 61-year-old Nazeer Ahmad Imran a.k.a Pilakal Nazeer, a native of Kerala. According to police, Nazeer served as a cop in Bahrain for 9 years before coming to India. He has been arrested second time in 14 years. Nazeer became a professional car thief after his son was detected with cancer and he had to arrange money for his treatment. Ashoknagar police had arrested Nazeer in 2008 also, though he obtained bail and came out of prison. Karnataka Shocker: Daughter Kills Her Mother To Cover Up Affair With Cousin Brother.

However, after coming out of the prison, he continued committing crime. The recent arrest has been made by Byatarayanapura police station on charges of lifting an SUV from a service centre. The police also seized two bikes lifted from the limits of High Ground police station, from Nazeer. During the investigation, he revealed that he committed the crimes for the treatment of his son. After lifting vehicles, he created fake documents and sold them off.

Police said that Nazeer was involved in vehicle lifting in various parts of Bengaluru city and Kerala. The investigation is on.

