BBK Group-owned iQOO has officially launched the iQOO 9 Series today in India. The iQOO 9 Series comprises iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro & iQOO 9 SE models. The iQOO 9 Series is introduced as the successor to the iQOO 7 lineup. It is important to note that the company skipped the iQOO 8 Series launch in India. The iQOO 9 smartphones had debuted in China earlier this year and the Indian model retains similar specifications. iQOO 9 Series India Launch To Take Place on February 23, 2022; Check Expected Prices & Other Details Here.

iQOO 9 Pro is priced at Rs 64,990 for the 8GB + 256GB model, whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 69,990. The iQOO 9 retails at Rs 42,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 12GB + 256GB model will be sold at Rs 46,990.

iQOO 9 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon)

India's most advanced flagship, the #iQOO9Series is finally coming! Pre-order now for just ₹38,990 and get exclusive offers. Up to 12 Months No Cost EMI, Up to ₹4000 off on exchange, free screen replacement and many more. Pre-Order- https://t.co/zNr0dlOyQL#iQOO #MonsterInside pic.twitter.com/ZaRh7xacym — iQOO India (@IqooInd) February 23, 2022

Both iQOO 9 & iQOO 9 Pro are available for pre-orders on Amazon India. On the other hand, the iQOO 9 SE costs Rs 33,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model and the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 37,990.

iQOO 9 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon)

iQOO 9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 2K E5 AMOLED LTPO display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging with 50W wireless charging support, a 50MP triple rear camera module, a 16MP selfie shooter and more. The iQOO 9 gets a 6.56-inch LTPO 2.0 E5 AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset, a 4,350mAh battery with a 120W fast charging facility. For photography, the device flaunts a 48MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie shooter. On the other side, the iQOO 9 SE gets a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 48MP triple rear camera system, a 16MP front camera and a 4,500mAh battery

