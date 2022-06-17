Rajasthan's famed Dhoad Band of Rahis Bharti invited to perform live on the National Day of France on July 14

Rajasthan [India], June 17 (ANI/PNN): Rahis Bharti and his Dhoad Band from Rajasthan have been invited to perform at France's National Day on July 14th for the first time.

The Dhoad Band, which is famed for spreading Indian culture and tradition through music around the world from the last 22 years, will perform live in France to commemorate India's 75 years of independence.

"We are overwhelmed to be invited to perform live on the National Day of France on July 14," Dhoad Band's Rahis Bharti remarked. "A delegation from the Indian Embassy in France will accompany us." The performance will be part of our dedication to Indian patriotism and celebrating the 75th anniversary of India's independence."

The Dhoad band, which is currently touring Europe and around the world from June to September, will be performing at the Sziget Festival in Budapest (Hungary), which is one of the largest music and cultural festivals in Europe; Saint Tropez in France; Delta Festival at Marseille; Lyon Gypsy Festival in France, Indian Summer Festival Almera, Netherland, Peta Festival, Belgium, world music Festival Bologna, Italy, and Transform Festival in Norway. It will also take part in a musical event in Germany.

Dhoad Band, according to Bharti, is currently touring Europe and the rest of the world. Many worldwide music festivals have invited the band to perform. People all over the world adore Dhoad Band, and their musical performances reflect the rich Indian culture and tradition.

Bharti's objective is to disseminate Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage around the world and to showcase India's rich heritage via song and dance. Bharti and his Dhoad Band travel around Europe and the world for over eight months of the year.

"My goal is to promote Rajasthani artists and dance genres to the international stage and gain fame." I wish to promote and preserve traditional folk music around the world. Bharti continued, "I am astounded to learn that music enthusiasts all across the world enjoy Indian music, particularly Rajasthani traditional music and dance traditions."

Martine Le Coz, a well-known Parisian writer, was so taken with the Dhoad Band that she decided to write a novel about them. Coz's book, which he wrote, was recently released at the Paris Book Fair.

"This book is a monument to Indian culture and tradition, and a big thank you to the Dhoad band for bringing it to the rest of the globe." Meeting Bharti and members of the Dhoad band is another way to connect to the very old and generous Indian tradition."

Bharati, who was born and raised in Dhod village in Rajasthan's Sikar region, moved to Corsica, France, 22 years ago. Bharti founded his Dhoad Band to promote Rajasthani traditional music all over the world. His objective, having been raised in poverty, was to encourage Rajasthani folk performers and provide them with a platform to demonstrate their talents.

"Hundreds of thousands of people desire to visit India after every performance." They are compelled to visit India after witnessing the colourful dance and listening to traditional music. I advise everyone to visit this lovely and colourful country and learn about Indian culture, history, and legacy."

The band has performed over 2500 concerts and performances in over 120 countries over the previous 22 years. Bharti has given over 700 native Rajasthani artists a worldwide platform and empowered them.

Dhoad Band has also performed at the 2004 Athens Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welcome ceremony in Paris in 2015, Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee celebration in London, and Formula One in Singapore.

