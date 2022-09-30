Delhi-NCR [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Showcasing its strong commitment towards environmental sustainability, Ramagya School, Noida, voted by Times Group as one of the top 3 Senior Secondary Schools in NCR and top 30 Indian Schools by Forbes India Magazine, is all set to open an eco-friendly, zero net energy branch in Noida Extension in Delhi-NCR.

The branch's mission is to create a human-centric design for the future of education and set new global sustainability standards of construction and school design.

Guided by open-courtyard principle, the breakout spaces built at various junctions at the upcoming Ramagya School in Noida Extension will act as transition spaces where children will be able to come out and enjoy breaks between classes.

These spaces will act as vents for maintaining wind flow through the corridors and will also work as semi-outdoor classrooms and gathering spaces equipped with operating tables, smart bookshelves, seating spaces etc. Instead of using expensive technology for thermal comfort, the building will have more spaces for the students to relax, in ambient daylight with natural ventilation.

The classrooms are completely day lit with windows opening towards the courtyard. There will be internal and external courtyards and 70% of the area has been kept green for outdoor sports activities. The courtyards and transition spaces have been strategically placed and designed to enable students to play outside even in 45 degrees heat.

The school's building will be shaded on top with a steel pergola which will redirect the radiations falling on the interior facade of the classrooms. Double glazed windows which provide excellent insulation from the temperature outside will be used in the facade.

The massive steel roof will be equipped with solar panels which generate energy and shade the primary roof, thus minimising the heat absorbed through the roof while bringing down the mechanical load of the building. Moreover, rainwater harvesting systems have been erected and wastewater is directed to the sewage treatment plant, to be reused for horticulture purposes.

Dr Sanjay Gupta, Chairman, Ramagya Group said, "Ramagya School's campus at Noida Extension will follow a 'net zero energy' approach as required in the wake of climate change. In this green building, we will achieve optimal levels of lighting, temperature and air quality and help students realise their full potential within a green ambience. Ramagya Group is committed to environmental sustainability to preserve Mother Earth for the generations to follow."

Ramagya School's mission is to establish a world class centre of learning by delivering an educational experience that engages students intellectually, creatively, physically, spiritually and socially to transcend all barriers and work in unison to bring about a positive change in society.

All the branches of Ramagya School incorporate fluid classrooms, experiential learning, flexi learn technology, STEM, abacus training, robotics, veative lab, keeping in mind the students' age, level of development, learning preferences, personality types, activity levels, and different interests. Ramagya's flagship programs - Know Your Brain, Psychological Boost Program, Quiet Time Program, Gita Saar, Tejasvat and Personality Development Program have been successfully turning individuals into elite performers. The schools focus on internationalism through tie-ups with The British Council, Univariety and the Chopras. Their association with Sangeet4All, NAEYC, RazPlus, FURTADOS, and Benesse ensures experiential learning and improves students' readiness to learn.

Ramagya School implements blended learning - innovative strategies and modern learning technologies that help integrate cognitive and social skills with content knowledge as well as increase student participation in the learning environment in order to promote skills.

The upcoming branch of Ramagya School at Noida Extension will have an Atal Tinkering Lab, an Astronomy lab, a Robotics lab, a Virtual Reality lab, NIIT Math lab and labs for all the subjects taught. Each classroom will have reflective corners that will help students develop insight.

The Ramagya Group also has academic tie-ups with WhiteHat Jr, Raz Plus, Genius Corner; and sports tie-ups with illustrious academies like NBA Basketball Academy, MS Dhoni Cricket Academy, Bhaichung Bhutia Football School, ShootX, SportyBeans (a kid-fit initiative by Yuvraj Singh), Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy and so on, to help students explore different areas of interest, increase their self-confidence, build leadership skills and improve grades.

For over 36 years, Ramagya Group has been a leader in instructional innovation and a beacon for expanding educational access. It has pushed the envelope further, every year, with innovative learning techniques and a customised approach to maximise the absorption of knowledge because at Ramagya, it is not merely about success, it's about preparing a student for the world, instilling willingness for learning and a discipline that will stay with the student for life. Today, the Ramagya Group comprises of Ramagya Group of Schools (three schools); Ramagya Sports Academy (one of the top 10 sports academies in India); Ramagya Institute (one of the top 15 institutes in India); Ramagya First Step (Day-Care); Ramagya Roots (Pre-Schools); SaveNishabd (India's first crowdfunding platform for dogs); Sai Chhaya (Real-estate developer); SavLife (Health products brand); Nishabd (NGO for dogs); Knowledgevista (Online portal for IIT-JEE, NEET); Baal-Sathee (Student health-benefit programme); Ramagya Theatre lab (Acting school); Ramagya Fresh (food retail); Ruchika Sales Corp. (Trading Company); Market 369 (Indian Marketplace); The Great Sportz (sports academy); Ramagya Mart (eMarketplace platform); Citizen Post (Newspaper Company); Ramagya Digital (Digital marketing agency) and the Ramagya Foundation (12 Programmes that work for the welfare of the society and animals).

For more information please visit: ramagyaschool.com.

