Mumbai, September 30: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) is inviting online applications for recruitment to 346 various posts within the organization. With this recruitment drive, BOB seeks to fill the vacancy of Senior Relationship Manager, e- Wealth Relationship Manager, Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head), and Operations Head-Wealth.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 320 vacancies for the post of Senior Relationship Manager, 24 for e- Wealth Relationship Manager, 1 for Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head), and 1 for Operations Head-Wealth. UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 357 Technician Post, Apply Online at upenergy.in.

The application process began today, September 30 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 20. Candidates can apply online by simply visiting the official website of the Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in. Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 110 Posts till October 17 At centralbankofindia.co.in; Here’s How to Apply.

How to Apply for BOB Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of BOB at bankofbaroda.in

Click on the “Current Opportunities” link available on homepage

Click on the “Apply Now” link

Fill in the required details

Pay the fee

Submit the application

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Application Fee for BOB Recruitment 2022:

General and OBC candidates: Rs 600

SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates: Rs 100.

Selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent rounds of personal interviews and/or Group discussion and/or any other selection method. Candidates are adviced to visit the official website frequently to know more updates.

