Business News | Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled Start Admission for the Academic Year 2026-2027

NewsVoir

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], May 13: Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled by the NR Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the NR Group, has started the admission procedure for this year. The school is inviting applications from Visually Impaired students across India for admission in the 2026-27 academic session.

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Started in 1988, Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled is a free residential school initiated for visually challenged girls. The school operates under "Child centric project" and is supported by 'Department of the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens' Karnataka State. In the academic year 2017-2018 the school has received award of Best Service Organization in disabled sector from the Empowerment of Differently abled and senior citizen on the World Disability Day.

What started with two students is now a huge residential school that is changing the life of hundreds of visually impaired girls. It not only provides a safe haven and quality education, but also helps in holistic development and prepares students to live a life with dignity outside the school. Extra-curricular activities like dance, yoga workshops, bird watching, singing competition, vocational training, self-defence, skill marshal arts class and for low vision students exclusive basic tailoring course etc. are a part and parcel of life at RMSD. The school follows the state syllabus learning through Braille system taught by highly qualified teachers and imparts technology upgradation basic & computer skills.

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It also provides parent counselling and organizes house-to-house visits to bring about awareness on the importance of educating and opportunities to visually impaired girls. Also, the all-round excellent performance of the students is a proof to the dedication and high-quality service rendered by the teachers and staff of RMSD.

About Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled (RMSD)

Ranga Rao Memorial School for Disabled (RMSD) is a free residential school for visually challenged girls from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, giving them confidence to be responsible for themselves. It is the only school in the Karnataka State exclusive to the Girls, the current strength of the school is 96, with a committed set of teachers and Ranga family members serving them for the last 37 years. Students who passed out from the school are today working at various institutions and leading their life with dignity which stands testimonial to the noble cause initiated by the NR group.

Over the last 37 years, RMSD has transformed the lives of countless visually impaired girls by focusing on holistic development, inclusive learning practices, and access to advanced digital tools.

RMSD, a free residential school for visually impaired girls from Grade 1 to Grade 10, functions under the 'Child-Centric Project' supported by the Department of the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, Karnataka State. The school not only offers education, but also provides lodging, boarding, and healthcare facilities. It was established in 1988 to empower visually impaired girls in and around Mysuru through education and vocational training. Additionally, it equips students with life skills, music, dance, and basic cooking training.

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