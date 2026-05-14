Business News | Rare Coincidence After 23 Years: Shani Amavasya and Shani Jayanti to Be Celebrated Together at Delhi's Shani Dham

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 14: A grand religious celebration marking the auspicious occasion of Shani Amavasya and Shani Jayanti will be held at Shri Siddh Shakti Peeth Shani Dham, located in Asola Fatehpur Beri, Chhatarpur, Delhi. This year holds special significance as Shani Amavasya and Shani Jayanti are coinciding together after a rare gap of 23 years.

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The main programme will commence from midnight on May 15 and continue till the night of May 16 with devotional rituals, worship ceremonies and darshan for devotees. The event will be organised under the divine guidance of Shri Shri 1008 Shri Shani Dham Peethadheeshwar Mahamandaleshwar Swami Paramhans Nijswaroopanand Puri Ji Maharaj.

Thousands of devotees from across India and abroad are expected to participate in the grand celebrations. Hundreds of Naga Sadhus, saints and spiritual leaders will also remain present during the special Maha Aarti ceremony.

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Darshan and Worship rituals for devotees will begin from 12 midnight onwards. Religious ceremonies including Maha Aarti, Bhasma Aarti, Panchamrit Abhishek, Tailabhishek, Havan Pujan and recitation of Vedic mantras along with Shani Vajra Panjar Stotra will be performed with devotion and spiritual fervour.

As per the schedule, the Maha Aarti will take place at midnight, followed by Panchamrit Abhishek and Tailabhishek at 1 AM. Grand and divine darshan for devotees will begin from 6 AM onwards.

The temple committee has made extensive arrangements for the convenience of devotees. Prasad distribution will continue throughout the day, while coolers and fans have been installed in waiting areas considering the summer heat.

A large number of devotees from Delhi-NCR are expected to attend the event. Pilgrims from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also likely to arrive in huge numbers for darshan and worship.

Preparations for the grand event are being overseen by Shri Mahant Shraddhapuri, Shri Mahant Dayapuri, Swami Pragyanandpuri, Arjun, Prahlad, Sunil and other volunteers and sevadars associated with the temple committee.

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