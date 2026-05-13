Business News | Rashi Chowdhary Launches 'The Sync Method' for Women's Hormonal Health

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: For four years, Nutrition In Sync has been quietly doing something the wider women's health conversation is only beginning to catch up to: treating women like the cyclical, interconnected systems they actually are.

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Now, Rashi Chowdhary - the globally renowned nutritionist and women's hormone health expert behind the practice, is formalising the framework at the heart of her work since day one. It's called The Sync Method, and while the name is new, the methodology is not. It is the distilled product of 18+ years of clinical experience, refined across more than 20,000 women navigating PCOS, fertility challenges, thyroid disorders, postpartum recovery, perimenopause, and chronic hormonal imbalance.

It is also the reason Nutrition In Sync has become a go-to practice for women across India, the UAE, and internationally - who are tired of being told their labs look "normal" while their bodies say otherwise.

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Listening to systems, not silencing symptoms

The Sync Method rests on one core idea: hormonal health doesn't live in any one organ - it lives in how the body's systems communicate with each other. Rather than treating symptoms in isolation, the framework works across the foundational pillars that drive long-term hormonal balance: gut health, blood sugar stability, liver detoxification, nervous system regulation, sleep, cycle awareness, and nutrient sufficiency.

Every protocol is personalised, data-led, and built to address the root cause of imbalance rather than mask the signal.

"For decades, women have been told to eat less, train more, and push through. That's a man's protocol on a woman's body," says Rashi Chowdhary. "Women are cyclical beings. Our hormones, metabolism, and needs shift every single week of the month. The Sync Method is what happens when nutrition finally catches up to female biology."

Within three months on the protocol, women routinely see testosterone, prolactin, and TSH levels move in the right direction. Cycles regulate to a healthy 28-30 day rhythm. Period pain eases, sleep deepens - and many, under medical supervision, reduce or come off long-standing medications.

Lakshmi Kale, Head Nutritionist at Nutrition In Sync, points to what the framework changes about how women are treated, "The Sync Method gives us something most women have never been offered before - a structured, root-cause approach that actually maps to how the female body works. But the framework alone isn't what makes it work. It's the kindness women learn to extend to themselves through it. The reason it's helped over 20,000 women isn't because it's strict or prescriptive. It's because it's gentle, it honours the body's intelligence, and it gives women permission to stop fighting themselves."

Jeanne, Head Nutritionist at Nutrition In Sync and someone who has lived with endometriosis herself, speaks to what makes the approach resonate so deeply with women, "What sets The Sync Method apart is that it doesn't ask women to override themselves. So much of conventional advice teaches women to push harder, restrict more, and ignore what their body is telling them. Our approach does the opposite - it's gentle, and it works with a woman's inner wisdom rather than against it. When women are taught to trust the signals their body is already sending, that's when real recalibration begins."

The shift is one clients feel quickly. Priyadarshini, a Nutrition In Sync client, saw results within her first week on the program, "Within 7-9 days on the ONE Program, my energy improved, bloating reduced, and my gut inflammation settled. The simple, sustainable diet helped me regain focus, positivity, and balance - in both my personal life and my business."

The Sync Method is delivered through Nutrition In Sync's flagship ONE Program, a fully virtual 1-on-1 protocol. Women can begin with the free Sync Score self-assessment to map where their imbalance is loudest.

About Rashi Chowdhary

Rashi Chowdhary is a globally renowned women's hormone health expert, certified diabetes educator, and the founder of Nutrition In Sync. With 18+ years of clinical experience, she has worked with women across India, the UAE, and internationally, including notable names from film, sport, and public life. She is the creator of The Sync Method and a frequent voice on leading podcasts including The Take20 with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rowshan, Mumkin, and Dubai One. She is also the founder of Plaay, a healthy chocolate company built on nourishment without guilt.

About Nutrition In Sync

Founded by Rashi Chowdhary, Nutrition In Sync is a fully virtual women's hormone and gut health practice. In four years, it has supported over 20,000 women globally in addressing PCOS, endometriosis, thyroid disorders, fertility challenges, postpartum recovery, and metabolic conditions through a root-cause, functional nutrition approach. Its flagship offerings include the ONE Program and the 15-Day Gut Cleanse.

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