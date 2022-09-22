Rashmi Somvanshi, the creative producer of Siya to be seen in a web series soon

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI/PNN): Actress Rashmi Somvanshi who has acted in some award-winning films like A Billion Colour Story, G Kutta Se And the National award-winning Haryanvi film Chorriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti is ecstatic with the response film Siya is getting. The film directed by Manish Mundra has Rashmi as the creative producer of the film while she has also co-written the dialogues of the film.

Says Rashmi, "I am happy that this journey of my first film as a creative producer has culminated with such good response."

Also Read | National Games 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Timings in IST and Venue Details of Sports Competition Held in Gujarat.

"The film is shot in my village Handaur in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. From taking permissions to see to it that the director and his team got what they wanted for the film was an effort that has been rewarded with much love from the audiences." She adds.

Rashmi who started her career at Balaji Telefilms as an associate to Ekta Kapoor, has been choosing some interesting films. She was last seen in N. Padmakumar's Thinkistan, a web show for MX player while her next Gulkanda Tales is a magnum opus for Amazon Prime.

Also Read | Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Spoiler: Pihu Finds Out the Truth; Ram and Priya Unite To Find Their Missing Daughter (Watch Videos).

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)