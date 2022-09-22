The 2022 National Games will be the 36th edition of the games and will be held in the state of Gujrat, across six cities Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodra, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar from September 27 to October 10, 2022. The National Games will be held after seven years after the 2015 Games in Kerela, as the 2020 Goa Games were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be seeing about 8000 athletes participating in the Games from all over the states, the union territories, and the also from the Indian armed forces. Meanwhile, you can download for free the full National Games 2022 Schedule in PDF Format here.

A total of 36 sporting disciplines will be played in the 2022 National Games including, athletics, field hockey, cricket, football, skateboarding, judo, and many more along with the Indian traditional games such as Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Mallakhamba, and Yogasana. All the games will be played across the six cities in Gujrat except the cycling (track) event which is set to be organized at Velodrome in Delhi. National Games 2022 in India Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast and TV Channel Details of 36th Edition of Sports Competition Held in Gujarat

No Sports City Venue Dates 1 Archery Ahmedabad Sanskardham Venue 1 September 30-October 6 (7 days) 2 Kho-Kho Ahmedabad Sanskardham Venue 2 September 30-October 4 (5 days) 3 Mallakhambh Ahmedabad Sanskardham Venue 2 October 7-11 (5 days) 4 Rugby 7s Ahmedabad Transtadia, Football Ground September 28-30 (3 days) 5 Football (M) Ahmedabad Transtadia, Football Ground October 2-11 (10 days) 6 Football (F) Ahmedabad Shahibagh Police Ground October 1-10 (10 days) 7 Kabaddi Ahmedabad EKA, Transtadia September 26-October 1 (5 days) 8 Yogasana Ahmedabad EKA, Transtadia October 6-11 (6 days) 9 Rowing Ahmedabad Sabarmati Venue 1 September 30-October 3 (4 days) 10 Canoeing Ahmedabad Sabarmati Venue 1 October 10-11 (2 days) 11 RS – Skateboarding Ahmedabad Sabarmati Venue 3 September 30-October 1 (2 days) 12 RS – Artistic Skating Ahmedabad Sabarmati Venue 3 September 30-October 1 (2 days) 13 RS – Inline Skating Ahmedabad Sabarmati Venue 3 September 30-October 1 (2 days) 14 RS – Speed Skating Ahmedabad Sabarmati Venue 3 September 30-October 2 (3 days) 15 Lawn Tennis Ahmedabad Sabarmati Venue 4 September 29-October 5 (7 days) 16 Soft Tennis Ahmedabad Sabarmati Venue 4 October 7-11 (5 days) 17 Lawn Bowl Ahmedabad Kensville Golf and Country Club September 26-October 3 (8 days) 18 Golf Ahmedabad Kensville Golf and Country Club October 6-9 (4 days) 19 Shooting (Shotgun) Ahmedabad Crowne Academy September 30-October 7 (8 days) 20 Shooting Ahmedabad Rifle Club September 29-October 3 (5 days) 21 Cycling (Road) Gandhinagar CHH Road October 8-9 (2 days) 22 Weightlifting Gandhinagar Mahatma Mandir Venue 1 September 30-October 4 (5 days) 23 Judo Gandhinagar Mahatma Mandir Venue 1 October 7-11 (5 days) 24 Fencing Gandhinagar Mahatma Mandir Venue 2 September 30-October 4 (5 days) 25 Wushu Gandhinagar Mahatma Mandir Venue 2 October 8-11 (4 days) 26 Boxing Gandhinagar Mahatma Mandir Venue 3 October 5-12 (8 days) 27 Wrestling Gandhinagar Mahatma Mandir Venue 3 September 30-October 2 (3 days) 28 Triathlon Gandhinagar IIT Gandhinagar September 30-October 2 (3 days) 29 Squash Gandhinagar IIT Gandhinagar Courts October 1-5 (5 days) 30 Athletics Gandhinagar IIT Gandhinagar Ground September 30-October 4 (5 days) 31 Softball Gandhinagar IIT Gandhinagar Ground October 7-11 (5 days) 32 Beach Handball Surat Dumas Beach September 30-October 4 (5 days) 33 Beach Volleyball Surat Dumas Beach October 6-9 (4 days) 34 Table Tennis Surat PDDU Indoor Stadium September 20-24 (5 days) 35 Badminton Surat PDDU Indoor Stadium October 1-6 (6 days) 36 Gymnastics Vadodara Sama Sports Complex September 30-October 4 (5 days) 37 Handball Vadodara Sama Sports Complex October 7-12 (6 days) 38 Aquatics Rajkot Sardar Patel Complex October 2-8 (7 days) 39 Hockey Rajkot Saurashtra U & DC Ground 1, 2 October 2-9 (8 days) 40 Netball Bhavnagar MPH, SAG September 26-30 (5 days) 41 Basketball 3×3 Bhavnagar Outdoor Courts, SAG October 1-3 (3 days) 42 Basketball 5×5 Bhavnagar Outdoor Courts, SAG October 1-6 (6 days) 43 Volleyball Bhavnagar MPH, SAG October 8-12 (5 days) 44 Cycling (Track) Delhi Velodrome October 1-4 (4 days)

The National Games will be returning after a wait of seven years and will be held in Gujarat, the home of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will be welcomed graciously with an Opening Ceremony at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. All the athletes will try to win as many medals as possible for their team and will the Indian armed forces defend their throne after winning the most medals in the previous National Games.

