VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: India's leading Hindi movie channel and a powerhouse of blockbuster programming, Sony MAX continues to build on its legacy of iconic cinema and culturally resonant storytelling. At Sony MAX, our legacy lies in turning movies into moments that audiences look forward to and remember. With a high-energy, genre-bending film like Thamma, we continue to build on that legacy. Adding to this rich tradition, the channel is set to host the World Television Premiere of the year's most anticipated romantic comedy horror film, Thamma, on Saturday, 21st March at 8 PM.

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Premiering exclusively on Sony MAX, Thamma promises an unmissable weekend viewing experience. With its vibrant storytelling and genre-bending narrative, the film is poised to deliver the perfect mix of entertainment, humour, and thrills for families across India, reinforcing the channel as a destination for premium, appointment driven movie experiences.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok Goyal, a city-based journalist whose ordinary life takes an unexpected turn when he falls for the mysterious Tadaka aka, Tarika, played by Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

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One of the film's most widely discussed highlights is Rashmika Mandanna performing all her stunts herself, without relying on a body double, which adds authenticity and intensity to her performance Her dedication brings both action and emotional depth to the character, making the on-screen journey even more compelling. Blending spooky thrills with heartfelt humour, Thamma offers a refreshing take on the horror-comedy genre. Rooted in quirky folklore and contemporary relationships, the film combines witty storytelling, striking visuals, and a power-packed ensemble cast to deliver an engaging and entertaining television premiere.

Comments:

Ajay Bhalwankar, Chief Content Officer - Sony SAB, Movies, FTA & Infotainment: "At Sony MAX, our mission is to deliver cinematic experiences that excite, entertain, and create cultural moments for families across India. The World Television Premiere of Thamma is more than just a blockbuster addition to our lineup -- it's a celebration of storytelling that blends supernatural thrills, romance, and humour in a way that appeals to the entire family. With a stellar ensemble cast, we are proud to bring this unique cinematic experience into living rooms nationwide, reinforcing Sony MAX as the destination for unforgettable premieres."

After receiving immense love from both critics and audiences for its spook-tacular entertainment, Thamma now makes its way to television, reaffirming Sony MAX's commitment to delivering diverse, meaningful, and thoroughly entertaining cinema to households across India.

Watch the World Television Premiere of Thamma on Saturday, March 21st, at 8 PM, Only on Sony MAX.

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