Business News | Rawbare Wins Gold in Lifestyle & Accessories at Adgully DIGIXX 2026; Founder & CEO Affan Ahmad Honoured as Luminary

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 30: Rawbare, an emerging eyewear brand known for blending style with accessibility, has been awarded the Gold Award in the "Lifestyle & Accessories" category at the Adgully DIGIXX 2026 Awards. Adding to this achievement, Affan Ahmad, Founder & CEO of Rawbare, has also been recognised under the prestigious DIGIXX Luminaries honour for his leadership and contribution to the digital-first brand ecosystem.

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The DIGIXX Awards, celebrating a decade of digital excellence, recognise brands that demonstrate innovation, strong consumer connects, and measurable impact. Rawbare's Gold win in the Lifestyle & Accessories category places it among leading brands that are redefining modern consumer experiences through design, positioning, and digital engagement.

As an eyewear brand, Rawbare has rapidly gained traction for its trend-forward designs, affordability, and strong digital presence, catering to a new generation of style-conscious consumers. The brand's ability to align product innovation with evolving fashion sensibilities has been a key driver of its growth. More details about the brand can be explored at Rawbare.

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Affan Ahmad's recognition as a DIGIXX Luminary highlights his strategic vision in building Rawbare into a competitive lifestyle brand. His leadership has focused on leveraging digital platforms, consumer insights, and brand storytelling to scale the business in a highly competitive eyewear market.

Commenting on the milestone, Affan Ahmad said: "Winning Gold in the Lifestyle & Accessories category at DIGIXX is a proud moment for us. It validates our vision of making stylish, high-quality eyewear accessible to a wider audience. This recognition motivates us to continue innovating and delivering value to our customers."

Rawbare's journey reflects a broader shift in the lifestyle industry, where brands are increasingly built on digital-first strategies, community engagement, and product relevance. The company continues to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its market presence while maintaining a strong focus on design and customer experience.

This dual recognition at DIGIXX 2026 not only underscores Rawbare's rapid rise in the eyewear segment but also positions it as a promising lifestyle brand shaping the future of affordable fashion accessories in India.

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