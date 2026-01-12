PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 12: Refrens.com, India's leading invoicing and accounting platform trusted by over 150,000 businesses across 170+ countries, today announced the launch of Kherpa, a next-generation subscription management solution built to address the specific operational and compliance needs of Indian SaaS companies.

Kherpa enables SaaS businesses to automate end-to-end subscription workflows, run pricing and packaging experiments in hours instead of days, and achieve native GST and e-invoicing compliance helping companies accelerate product-market fit while significantly reducing costs and engineering effort.

India's SaaS market is projected to reach $50-$70 billion by 2030, yet many founders continue to face challenges such as complex regulatory requirements, limited pricing agility, and growing technical debt from US-centric or in-house billing systems. These issues often result in manual processes, reduced visibility into revenue, and operational inefficiencies across teams.

Kherpa was developed based on Refrens.com's own experience of scaling to 11,000+ paying subscribers and managing a freemium pipeline of over 150,000 users, where the team encountered firsthand the limitations of existing subscription management solutions in the Indian context.

Commenting on the launch, Naman Sarawagi, Co-founder & CEO of Refrens.com, said, "While scaling Refrens, we experienced how slow pricing experiments, fragmented billing systems, and compliance complexities can hold SaaS companies back. Kherpa is built to solve these exact problems for Indian SaaS founders giving them the ability to move faster, stay compliant by default, and reduce engineering dependency so teams can focus on building and growing their core product."

Kherpa offers faster time-to-market through rapid pricing experimentation, built-in GST and e-invoicing compliance from day one, up to 70% reduction in subscription management costs, and up to 90% lower engineering overhead through a single integration. The platform also provides real-time insights into revenue, churn, and growth metrics, enabling data-driven decision-making for founders and revenue teams.

Looking ahead, Refrens.com plans to introduce additional sector-specific solutions, leveraging its deep expertise in billing, compliance, and automation to support India's fast-growing digital-first enterprises.

About Refrens.com:

Refrens.com is a comprehensive accounting and business operations platform that helps over 150,000 businesses across 170+ countries manage invoicing, accounting, payments, compliance, taxes, inventory, expenses, sales, vendors, and more. The company is backed by leading Indian technology entrepreneurs, including Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Vijay Shekhar Sharma (PayTM), Kunal Shah (CRED), Akash Sinha (Cashfree Payments), and Dinesh Agarwal (IndiaMART).

