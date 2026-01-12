Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look to maintain their winning momentum as they face the UP Warriorz (UPW) in Match 5 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026. Smriti Mandhana’s side enters the contest high on confidence after a thrilling victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians, powered by Nadine de Klerk’s heroics. TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Updates.

On the other hand, the Meg Lanning-led UP Warriorz will be desperate to open their account after falling just short in a high-scoring chase against Gujarat Giants. With heavy hitters like Phoebe Litchfield and Grace Harris in action, fans can expect another high-octane encounter at the DY Patil Stadium. WPL 2026 Points Table Updated with Net Run Rate.

RCB-W vs UP-W WPL 2026 Match Details

Match Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Date January 12, 2026 Time 7:30 PM Venue Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Live Streaming Jio Hotstar Telecast Star Sports Network

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026: How to Watch in India

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Women's Premier League 2026 via these platforms:

Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar will provide live streaming of the Women's Premier League 2026 in India. Fans can find an online viewing option to watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 live streaming online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Telecast: Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Premier League 2026 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 match on Star Sports TV channels.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Lauren Bell, Nadine de Klerk, Richa Ghosh, Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Georgia Voll.

UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Deepti Sharma, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, Asha Sobhana, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Chamari Athapaththu, Shweta Sehrawat.

