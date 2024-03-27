PRNewswire

New Delhi/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: Religare Broking Ltd. (RBL), one of the leading securities firms in India, in its noteworthy addition to the strong research team, has announced the appointment of Dr Ravi Singh as Senior Vice President (SVP) - Retail Research.

With his rich and diverse experience in the broking industry, Dr Ravi Singh will be an important addition to the research team.

Welcoming Ravi to the team, Gurpreet Sidana, CEO, Religare Broking Ltd., said, "We welcome Dr Ravi Singh to our Research team. His varied expertise and extensive knowledge supports our research initiatives and objectives such as gaining market share in the fast growing Derivatives Market and providing strategic guidance to improve client engagement."

Commenting on the appointment, Dr Ravi Singh said, "I am excited to join Religare Broking Ltd. and looking forward to working with the experienced and dynamic team which is doing great work. This opportunity will allow me to expand my knowledge. I am confident that I will be able to bring value to Religare Broking Research Desk."

Dr Singh was previously associated with leadership roles at Share India Securities Ltd, Karvy Stock Broking and SMC Global Securities Pvt Ltd. An experienced research professional with 20+ years, he has expertise in advanced statistical analysis, investment planning and pioneering strategies tailored for Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Fund Management.

A Ph.D. in Statistics from the University of Allahabad, along with M.Sc. and B.Sc. degrees in Statistics, his areas of specialization comprise diverse investment vehicles such as Mutual Funds, SIP, Government Securities, Equities and Derivatives, demonstrating his comprehensive understanding of financial markets.

Dr Singh is celebrated for his proficiency in qualitative and macro analysis, innovative thinking and exceptional leadership qualities.

About Religare Broking

Religare Broking Ltd. (RBL) is one of the leading securities firms in India serving over 1 million clients across both Online and Offline platforms. With an extensive footprint that extends all over the country; Religare Broking offers services in Equity, Currency, Commodity, Mutual Funds, Insurance, NPS and Depository services. The company has also been certified as the Most Preferred Workplace in the BFSI Segment by Team Marksmen which highlights excellent work culture and employee inclusion policies of the organization. A member of the NSE/ BSE and a depository participant with NSDL and CDSL, Religare Broking also offers TIN facilitation & PAN facility at selected branches - a unique service to help an individual with PAN, TAN and TDS/ TCS return related requirements.

