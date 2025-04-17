NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 17: RELSUS™, a Singapore-based innovator and manufacturer of functional plant-based ingredients, has inaugurated its state-of-the-art commercial manufacturing facility in Ujjain, India. This milestone reinforces its commitment to delivering high-quality, clean, functional, and sustainable plant proteins and other ingredients to meet the rising global demand for healthier and more environmentally responsible nutrition.

As consumers and food manufacturers seek cleaner, functional, nutritious, and more sustainable protein sources, the demand for high-quality plant proteins continues to grow. These proteins offer a nutrient-rich, allergen-free alternative to animal-based sources while significantly reducing water consumption, land use, and greenhouse gas emissions--helping create a healthier planet.

At the core of RELSUS™'s innovation is its proprietary Ultra-Precise Filtration™ technology platform, which produces plant proteins with excellent purity, functionality, sensory, and nutritional profile all at the same time without the use of solvents or harsh chemicals.

This new facility is aimed at accelerating the transition to sustainable proteins by empowering food & beverage companies to delight their customers while meeting climate goals by lowering their total carbon footprint.

Strategic Partnership with Aminola® Netherlands

Strengthening its global presence, RELSUS™ has formed a strategic partnership with Aminola®, a Netherlands-based leader providing sustainable plant-based ingredients to its customers in a responsible and transparent manner. As part of this partnership, Aminola® has made a growth investment in RELSUS™ to scale up the UK, bringing these next-generation plant proteins and other functional ingredients to key markets.

"The inauguration Inc. of this facility is a major milestone in our mission to help drive the global transition to high-quality, clean, and functional plant proteins," said Vineet Singhal, Founder & CEO of RELSUS™. "Our proprietary Ultra-Precise Filtration™ Technology Platform delivers products that have set new industry benchmarks for clean, functional, nutritious, and scalable plant proteins. Our strategic partnership with Aminola® is aimed at catalyzing speedier commercialisation in key markets and scale-up of our manufacturing capacities. A combination of great products and engaged partners will help more people live healthy lives on a healthier planet."

Advancing Innovation in the European Market

Aminola® will distribute RELSUS™'s functional plant proteins and clean-label starches, derived from chickpea, mung bean, pea, and rapeseed, across Europe and the UK. With its strong market presence, Aminola® will introduce RELSUS™ Ultra-Precise Filtration™ powered ingredients, addressing the growing demand for clean-label, functional solutions with a neutral sensory profile.

"Our investment in RELSUS™ reflects our commitment to building a more sustainable food ecosystem," said Dick van Beek, CEO of Aminola®. "As RELSUS™'s exclusive representative in Europe, we are excited to deliver high-quality plant-based solutions that align with evolving industry needs. The production in India aligns with our philosophy to process crops close to their origin. As the world's largest producer of pulses, and with its vast infrastructure and research ecosystem around pulse cultivation, processing and logistics, India is a strategic hub for pulse ingredients. We are strongly aligned with the highly experienced RELSUS™ management and R&D team, who drive innovation in plant-based proteins. These world class ingredients address today's key challenges on functionality and sensory profile. Our shared ambition is to build a fully integrated supply chain, which includes supporting farmers in adopting regenerative farming practices. This not only enhances product quality and sustainability but also improves farmer livelihoods. By positively impacting both ends of the supply chain - from farm to consumer - we create lasting value".

RELSUS™ is a leading global innovator and manufacturer in functional plant-based ingredients, specializing in Functional Plant Proteins 3.0 and clean-label functional starches. Using its proprietary Ultra-Precise Filtration™ technology, RELSUS™ creates high-quality, sensory-optimized ingredients that deliver superior functionality while supporting a sustainable food future.

Aminola® is dedicated to making sustainable, high-quality plant-based ingredients accessible across Europe. Through strategic partnerships with leading ingredient producers, Aminola® ensures manufacturers have reliable and transparent access to innovative, clean-label ingredients, accelerating the shift toward healthier, more sustainable food systems.

