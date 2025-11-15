PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15: Repono Limited (BSE- REPONO | 544463 | INE15WN01014), a 360-degree warehousing and liquid terminal solutions provider to India's oil and petrochemical sector, has announced its Un-audited financial results for H1 FY26.

Also Read | Indian National Sarabjeet Kaur, Who Went Missing During Pilgrimage, Marries Pakistani Man After Religious Conversion; Sikh Groups Demand Probe.

Key Standalone Financial Highlight

* Total Income of ₹ 30.72 Cr, YoY growth of 37.61%

Also Read | iQOO 15 Launch in India on November 26, Key Specifications and Pre-Booking Information Revealed; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

* EBITDA of ₹ 5.48 Cr, YoY growth of 27.01%

* Net Profit of ₹ 3.23 Cr, YoY growth of 22.75%

Commenting on the Financial Performance, Mr Dibyendu Deepak, Managing Director, Repono Limited, said: "H1 FY26 has been encouraging for us, driven by consistent execution and the trust of marquee clients. The market for integrated O&M and logistics support services continues to expand as industries scale capacity and prioritise safety, efficiency and specialised handling. We are strengthening our capabilities to meet this growing demand, while maintaining our commitment to operational excellence. The addition of new long-duration contracts gives us confidence in building a healthier and more predictable growth pipeline for the coming quarters.

With our recent listing on the BSE SME platform in August 2025, we have entered a new phase of growth, and Repono will continue to diversify and deepen its presence across oil, petrochemical and now chemical operations, as we scale responsibly and create sustained value."

Recent Key Business & Strategy Highlights

* Secured a multi-year mandate from Deepak Phenolics, marking a deeper entry into the chemical operations ecosystem.

* Added new operational capabilities across tank farm management and logistics handling at large industrial sites.

* Accelerated diversification into adjacent industrial service domains beyond oil and petrochemicals.

* Order book surpassed ₹240 crore, supported by steady inflow of long-duration, high-quality contracts.

* Strengthened client mix with increased engagement from leading PSUs and private sector manufacturers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)