New Delhi, November 15: iQOO is preparing to launch its next flagship smartphone soon in India. iQOO 15 launch date in India is confirmed on November 26. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some key specifications and features of the device. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon processor. Additionally, reports have tipped the potential iQOO 15 price in India.

The iQOO 15 will come with an OLED display, and it will feature a triple camera setup. The smartphone is also confirmed to arrive with a large battery. The device may include a single-layer vapour cooling chamber to maintain performance during heavy gaming or multitasking sessions. As per reports, the iQOO 15 price in India might start around INR 59,999. Lava Agni 4 Will Launch With ‘Customisable Action Key’ in India on November 20; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO 15 Priority Pass, Pre-Booking Details

We are highly delighted to see never-before excitement for our upcoming #iQOO15. And for those who can't wait to get their hands on the iQOO 15, we are introducing a priority pass. Get your Priority Pass by paying refundable Rs. 1000 to Pre-Book your phone and unlock: 🎧 Free… pic.twitter.com/WZuW1lxJqx — iQOO India (@IqooInd) November 12, 2025

Pre-booking for the iQOO 15 will begin on November 20. The company is offering a limited-time iQOO 15 Priority Pass for customers in India. By paying a refundable amount of INR 1,000, interested customers can secure their iQOO 15 pre-order and will get extra perks. Priority Pass holders will receive a free iQOO TWS 1e and a 12-month extended warranty.

iQOO 15 Specifications and Features

iQOO 15 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It will feature the Supercomputing Chip Q3 to boost esports-level gaming experiences. The smartphone will come with a Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED display, which may support a 144Hz refresh rate and 2,600 nits peak brightness, along with Dolby Vision HDR. OnePlus 15R Launch Date in India: Know When OnePlus Will Launch Its Premium Mid-Range Model With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Expected Price, Specifications and Features Here.

The iQOO 15 camera setup will include a triple 50MP lens at the rear. It will come with a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The smartphone will likely feature a 32MP front camera. The device will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, which is expected to support 100W wired and 50W wireless charging capability.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of iQOO India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2025 01:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).