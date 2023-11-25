VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25: The REVA Cricket League (RCL) is back in a new format. In its 4th edition, RCL is set to redefine corporate cricket with the thrilling introduction of 'The Hundred Format', a hundred-ball cricket tournament making its debut in Karnataka scheduled from 13th January till 11th February 2024.

The RCL is all set to redefine the world of corporate cricket with its standout features. Karnataka's First 100-ball Cricket Tournament, The Hundred format, will ensure that every match is a thrilling experience. In just 70 minutes per inning, one will witness high-octane matches where 20 corporate teams will engage in 48 dynamic and fiercely competitive matches over 10 weekends. More than 300 skilled corporate players, divided into 4 groups, will showcase their talent and cricket passion on the grounds of REVA and Pendleton Cricket Grounds. KSCA-approved umpires will ensure fair play and top-notch officiation.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. The RCL finals and semis will elevate the cricketing experience with gleaming floodlights, live broadcasts, and gripping commentary. The competition is going to be fierce, with tempting rewards; 1st prize of 1,50,000 Rupees for the champions and 50,000 Rupees for the 1st runners-up. Individual brilliance is recognized with awards like "Man of The Match," "Best Bowler," "Best Batsman," and the prestigious "Man of the Series".

"RCL is not just a tournament; it's a celebration of cricketing excellence and corporate camaraderie. This unique introduction of The Hundred Format adds a new dimension to the game, making it a must-watch and participate event for cricket enthusiasts and professionals alike. We are glad that REVA is looking at unique formats to create such platforms to engage in some good and exciting cricket!" said Umesh Raju, Pro-Chancellor, REVA University.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable journey in the world of corporate cricket. We extend a warm invitation to all the corporate cricket teams to join this cricketing revolution, experiencing excellence and excitement like never before.

REVA Academy for Corporate Excellence (RACE), an initiative of REVA University is spearheading RCL2024. RACE offers best-in-class, specialized, techno-functional, and interdisciplinary masters and customised programs in emerging technologies custom-designed for working professionals and organizations.

To know more and register for the RCL 2024, please visit https://race.reva.edu.in/reva-cricket-league-2024#Register

