Argentina stunned Brazil 3-0 here on Friday at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) to enter the Under-17 FIFA World Cup semifinals, thanks to a hat-trick scored by Claudio Echeverri. The Albiceleste maintained dominance in possession with a total of 18 shots at goal, compared to the Brazilian squad's 14 shots, reports Xinhua. FIFA Charges Argentina and Brazil After Fan Violence Delays FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match at Maracana.

In Tuesday's semifinals, Argentina is set to face Germany, which earlier earned a hard-fought victory against Spain, winning 1-0 after a goal from Paris Brunner's penalty kick in the 64th minute. The game also took place at JIS stadium with Spain dominating possession, notching up 22 shots, as compared to Germany's five. Spain's goalkeeper Raul Jimenez received a red card after committing a hard foul on the German midfielder in the 101st minute.

