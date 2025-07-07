New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): A high-level meeting was convened to review key issues impacting major infrastructure projects in Gujarat and Rajasthan, with a focus on resolving bottlenecks through the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) mechanism.

A total of 22 issues related to 18 critical projects--collectively valued at over Rs 36,296 crore--were taken up for discussion at the meeting that was held on July 3, 2025, the Commerce Ministry said in a release on Monday.

Among the major initiatives discussed was the Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for the evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan and Gujarat, with a projected investment of Rs 14,147 crore.

The scheme aims to facilitate seamless integration of renewable energy into the national grid by developing high-capacity transmission infrastructure, including substations and transmission lines.

In Rajasthan, the scheme targets solar zones in Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Barmer, while in Gujarat, the focus areas include Surendranagar, Patan, and Kutch.

"These projects are crucial for evacuating solar power from renewable energy-rich regions and delivering it reliably to consumption centres across India. The meeting focused on addressing key challenges such as right-of-way (RoW) and land acquisition to accelerate progress," the statement from the commerce ministry said.

The meeting also reviewed the 5G/4G network expansion project of Reliance Jio, recognised as a project of national importance.

The initiative seeks to extend 5G mobile services to uncovered and remote areas, while also strengthening existing 4G infrastructure.

Discussions were held with the State Government to expedite resolution of pending forest-related issues.

Once completed, the project will significantly improve digital connectivity, especially in remote and strategically important regions.

Principal Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Praveen Mahto, who chaired the meeting, reaffirmed the Government's commitment to strengthening the institutional framework for project monitoring.

He directed the concerned authorities to adopt a proactive approach in resolving pending issues.

Mahto also underlined the importance of private project proponents actively leveraging the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) platform (https://pmg.dpiit.gov.in/) to accelerate implementation.

He emphasised that effective coordination among Central Ministries, State Governments, and private stakeholders are essential for timely and efficient resolution of project-related concerns. (ANI)

