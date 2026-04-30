Business News | Reviving Heritage: Rebirth of a Legacy

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Denpasar [Indonesia], April 30: Bali Beach Hotel, the Heritage Collection is celebrating its second year of operations following its landmark restoration, marking the return of Bali's oldest hotel as a premier heritage luxury destination. Bali Beach Hotel, the Heritage Collection stands tall as a tribute to the history and a manifestation of the visionary tourism development of Indonesia's founding father, Dr. (H.C.) Ir. Soekarno, also known as Bung Karno. In early 2024, Bali Beach Hotel, the Heritage Collection welcomes the revival of a rich legacy, intertwining threads of heritage and tradition into a majestic reincarnation of Bali's oldest accommodation.

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Envisioned by Indonesia's Founding Father President Soekarno in the 1960s, the only ten-story hotel on the island is marked as the iconic landmark when it was first launched in 1966. Originally intended to symbolize Bali's opening to the outside world as international travel started to arise, the explicit icons of globalization became an enchanting landmark situated in the serene coastal town of Sanur, with its tranquil beaches and lush landscape. After decades of operations and renamed Grand Inna Bali Beach Hotel, this historic landmark underwent extensive restoration to revive the soul of Bali Beach Hotel and preserve its rich heritage and historical significance. In early 2024, the rebirth of a legacy, Bali Beach Hotelthe Heritage Collection, sets for its grand reveal, honoring the past while embracing the future.

Situated in the heart of the 42-hectare 'The Sanur' complex, a state-owned special economic zone designed for health and wellness tourism and the first in Indonesia, BaliBeachHoteltheHeritage Collection is a five-star hotel showcasing the symbol of modern Indonesia envisioned by the nation's founding father. An elegant spatial journey that beautifully unites historical reverence with contemporary luxury from the majestic lobby to historic space, evoking a sense of timelessness in modern comforts, adjoining the tranquil tropical luxury wellness resort, The Meru Sanur.

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Renowned Indonesian architects Gregorius Supie Yolodi and Maria Rosantina of Yolodi + Maria Architects keep original elements and structures while carefully integrating them with new visual experiences to maintain harmony with the original aesthetic. Enveloped in white materials, notably the Bali Beach Hotel tower, its original granite-textured and marble-painted finish signifies the passage of time. At the crown of the property is the meticulously designed tunnel-like hotel lobby. It commands spatial presence and an engaging visual journey, ensuring it does not compete visually with the original structure. The majestic reincarnation not only restores the hotel's former grandeur but also infuses it with new significance, focusing on reviving the spirit of the hotel through careful preservation, thoughtful conservation, and sensitive addition, ensuring the original design elements shine while incorporating modern touches.

Featuring 273ocean-viewroomsandsuites, the hotel welcomes guests with an andesite stone mural by legendary Indonesian artist Harijadi Soemadijaja at the Soekarno Lounge. This historic masterpiece serves as a symbolic focal point of Indonesia's heritage. Designed for modern comfort, the hotel boasts bespoke facilities, including a 24-hour Fitness Center, a Kids Club, and an Olympic-sized swimming pool, all integrated with the surrounding landscape to enhance guests' experience.

Home to Indonesia's rich history, the dining experience is highlighted by Rosorestaurant, where Indonesian flavor and culinary heritage are being celebrated. For casual beachfront dining, Arunika restaurant offers a mix of local and international flavors, while Beach Bar and Pool Bar serve an array of refreshing beverages and coastal delicacies. In addition, for those who seek refined sanctuary, Sutasoma Lounge offers a comfortable space for crafted cocktails and Indonesian-inspired beverages.

With an uninterrupted beach view spanning an impressive 3,750 square meters, a magnificent event venue accommodates up to 5,000 people at Bali's one of the biggest convention centers. Featuring 22 intimate meeting rooms with breathtaking views of Sanur Beach and unparalleled amenities, the Bali Beach Convention Center provides the perfect setting for memorable events, weddings, exhibitions, meetings, and concerts.

Bali Beach Hotel the Heritage Collection establishes itself as a pioneering force in elevating Indonesian Hospitality to new heights. By aligning its offerings with the rising trend of cultural heritage tourism, the hotel seamlessly weaves Indonesia's rich historical narrative into immersive guest experiences.

"We are confident that even during this initial phase, guests will be captivated by the beauty and luxury of Bali Beach Hotel the Heritage Collection. We look forward to welcoming our guests and providing them with an unforgettable experience that will exceed their expectations." Shared Ed Brea, General Manager of The Meru Sanur and Bali Beach Hotel, the Heritage Collection.

About Bali Beach Hotel the Heritage Collection:

Bali Beach Hotel is located inside Kawasan Ekonomi Khusus Kesehatan The Sanur - lot A1, Jalan Hang Tuah, Sanur Kaja - Denpasar, Bali 80227, a prime cluster for Special Economic Zone of Health and Wellness Tourism - The Sanur. Bali Beach Hotel the Heritage Collection stands tall as a tribute to history, celebrating the visionary roots that shaped Indonesia's hospitality. Embracing echoes from the past, this cherished sanctuary welcomes the revival of a rich legacy, intertwining threads of heritage and tradition into a renewed splendor. Envisioned by Indonesia's Founding Father President Soekarno in 1962, the iconic landmark was first launched in 1966 as InterContinental Bali Beach Hotel. Furthermore in 1979, the hotel was renamed the Bali Beach Hotel under the management of PT. Hotel Indonesia International. Following a fire incident, the hotel underwent a significant transformation and reopened in 1993 as The Grand Bali Beach, and later rebranded as Inna Grand Bali Beach Hotel after merging with PT. Hotel Indonesia Natour. After decades of operations, this historic landmark underwent extensive restoration to preserve its rich heritage and historical significance. In 2024, the rebirth of a legacy, the Bali Beach Hotel the Heritage Collection is set for its grand reveal, honoring the past while embracing the future.

The only 10-story beachfront building in Bali with 273 Rooms and suites, a swimming pool facing the pristine Sanur beach, two (2) restaurants, a Kids Club, a 24-hour fitness center, a Spa, 22 meeting rooms, and a 3.750 sqm Convention called Bali Beach Convention, standing still on a total 5,6-hectare area within "The Sanur" special economic zone for wellness and medical tourism.

Bali Beach Hotel has become a part of the Heritage Hotel Collection of InJourney Hospitality - a state-owned company of the Indonesian Government, that aspires to be a living tribute to Indonesia's unity in diversity, fostering an environment where history thrives, traditions flourish, and guests become part of an enduring legacy. https://balibeachsanur.com

About PT. Hotel Indonesia Natour:

PT Hotel Indonesia Natour (InJourney Hospitality), a member of PT Aviasi Pariwisata Indonesia (Persero), is one of the pioneers of international-standard hospitality services in Indonesia. Over the years, InJourney Hospitality has transformed into a hotel operator, currently managing 38 properties, consisting of 37 hotels and 1 educational institution. In the coming years, the company aims to expand its hotel management portfolio to over 100 state-owned properties.

In addition to being a hotel operator, InJourney Hospitality is also a hotel owner, with 13 properties under its portfolio, including:

- The Meru Sanur

- Bali Beach Hotel

- Grand Inna Malioboro

- Merusaka Nusa Dua

- Truntum Kuta

- Grand Inna Tunjungan

- Inna Tretes

- Truntum Padang

- Grand Inna Medan

- Khas Parapat

- Grand Inna Samudra Beach

- Inna Bali Heritage

- Inna Sindhu Beach Hotel

Furthermore, InJourney Hospitality has been entrusted as the Developer and Operator (BUPP) of the Sanur Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Indonesia's first Health SEZ, developed as a World-Class Medical & Tourism Destination.

Through its diverse business lines, InJourney Hospitality remains strongly committed to realizing its vision and mission, consistently supporting the revitalization and growth of Indonesia's tourism sector.

https://injourney.id/business/hotels

MEDIA CONTACT:Melody SiagianDirector of Marketing CommunicationsThe Meru SanurBaliBeachHotel, TheHeritageCollection BaliBeachConventionJalan Hang Tuah, Sanur Kaja, Denpasar, Bali 80227 - IndonesiaM : +62 821 2240 1851| E : melody.siagian@meruhotels.com |T : +62 361 201 2000Themerusanur.com | Balibeachsanur.com

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