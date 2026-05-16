Business News | Rising Oil Prices and Gold Imports to Widen Trade Deficit, CAD May Touch 1.5-2% of GDP -- ICICI Securities

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): With the West Asia conflict persisting and global oil prices likely to average around USD 100/bbl, India's current account deficit could rise meaningfully this year, ICICI Bank Global Markets warns. While resilient services exports should offer some cushion, the brokerage expects the current account deficit (CAD) to settle between 1.5-2 per cent of GDP, provided non-essential imports are contained and capital inflows improve once global risk sentiment stabilizes.

India's goods exports had a strong start to FY27, rising 14 per cent YoY to USD 43.6 billion in April, driven by a sharp 35 per cent YoY jump in oil exports and a 9 per cent YoY rebound in non-oil exports. Oil exports touched USD 9.6 billion, the strongest growth in about two years, aided by elevated global prices and a sequential surge of 85 per cent from March. Non-oil exports stood at USD 34 billion, flat on a month-on-month basis but up 9 per cent annually.

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Sectorally, electronics exports hit an all-time high of USD 5.2 billion, growing 40 per cent YoY, while engineering goods (8.8 per cent YoY) and chemicals (7.2 per cent YoY) also posted gains. Marine products, ores and minerals, and plastic and rubber articles recorded positive growth. However, exports of ceramics and glassware fell 41 per cent YoY, with gems and jewellery, textiles, and agri products also contracting.

Regionally, exports to the US improved mildly by 1.1 per cent YoY to USD 8.5 billion, reflecting gradual tariff normalisation. Exports to non-US countries grew sharply by 17 per cent YoY to USD 35 billion, led by China, Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK, and Germany. The outlier was West Asia, where exports contracted 28 per cent YoY due to the ongoing blockage of the Strait of Hormuz.

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On the import side, goods imports rose 10 per cent YoY to USD 71.9 billion, led by an 82 per cent YoY surge in gold imports to USD 5.6 billion and a 15 per cent YoY rise in non-oil non-gold imports to USD 47.7 billion. Oil imports, however, fell 10 per cent YoY on a high base but jumped 53 per cent MoM to USD 18.6 billion, the highest in 12 months, as global crude prices climbed to ~USD 105/bbl. Electronics and machinery imports also hit record highs, contributing nearly 27 per cent of the goods import basket.

The widening gap pushed India's goods trade deficit to USD 28.4 billion in April, up from USD 20.7 billion in March. Both the oil deficit (USD 9.0 billion) and non-oil non-gold deficit (USD 13.7 billion) expanded sequentially. Including services, the overall goods and services deficit widened to USD 7.8 billion from a mild surplus of USD 0.3 billion in March.

Services trade provided some relief, with net services exports growing 29 per cent YoY to USD 20.6 billion in April, above the FY26 average of USD 18.1 billion. Gross services exports rose 13 per cent YoY to USD 37.2 billion.

Capital flows remain a concern. "FPI outflows are quite high at USD 10 billion in FY27 so far," ICICI Securities notes, adding that inflows should return once tech and commodity-driven global themes fade. In the interim, easing compliance and regulations could help attract inflows.

With both oil and gold imports remaining elevated and global uncertainty persisting, the report underscores the need for policy measures to restrict non-essential imports to protect the external balance. (ANI)

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