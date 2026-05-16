ChatGPT Personal Finance Feature: OpenAI Launches Account Integration Preview Powered by GPT-5.5

OpenAI has unveiled a new personal finance experience within ChatGPT, allowing users to securely link their financial accounts directly to the artificial intelligence platform. The tool is currently rolling out as a preview feature available exclusively to ChatGPT Pro subscribers located within the United States.

The integration enables users to view a consolidated financial dashboard tracking their spending, investments, subscriptions, and liabilities. By leveraging the advanced reasoning capabilities of the newly announced GPT-5.5 model, the AI can analyse real-time financial context to help users identify spending patterns, evaluate investment risks, and plan for long-term financial goals. ‘Instagram Is for Girls’: Elon Musk Says Sometimes Grown Men Send Him Insta Profiles, Viral Statement Sparks Reactions on X.

OpenAI Finances Integration and Plaid Partnerships

To facilitate secure account integration, OpenAI has partnered with financial data network Plaid, allowing users to link credentials from more than 12,000 financial institutions. The company also confirmed that integration support for Intuit will be introduced in the near future to expand the capabilities of the platform.

Once accounts are synced via the sidebar interface or by using the "@Finances" command, ChatGPT generates an up-to-date visual dashboard. Beyond automated data tracking, users can manually log specific goals or obligations, such as car savings or personal loans, which the system stores as dedicated "Financial memories" to inform future planning conversations.

ChatGPT Personal Finance Features and Intuit Actions

The tech firm plans to transition the tool from a purely analytical assistant into an actionable financial ecosystem through its collaboration with Intuit. This will eventually enable users to perform direct tasks within the chat interface, such as assessing credit card approval odds or calculating tax estimates from stock sales alongside live tax experts.

The feature defaults to the GPT-5.5 Thinking model, which OpenAI states was developed alongside 50 industry professionals to benchmark accuracy on complex tasks. Despite these advanced capabilities, the company explicitly noted that the feature is designed to help users stay informed and is not a replacement for professional financial advice.

OpenAI Financial Data Privacy and Security Controls

Addressing data privacy, OpenAI stated that the tool can only access transaction histories, balances, and liabilities, meaning it cannot view full account numbers or execute any financial changes. Financial data usage complies with standard ChatGPT model training settings, which users can opt out of via their personal data control preferences. Closing Arguments Begin in Musk-OpenAI Trial That Could Shape AI’s Future.

Subscribers retain control over their financial information with options to disconnect accounts at any time, triggering data deletion from OpenAI systems within 30 days. Additionally, users can review or delete financial memories, utilize temporary chats to block account access entirely, and implement multi-factor authentication to prevent unauthorized profile access.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).