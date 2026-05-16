Swing Collapse in Sasaram: Several Injured After Swing Breaks at Disneyland Fair in Bihar (Watch Video)

Several people were injured on Friday evening, May 15, after a swing reportedly malfunctioned and collapsed at the Disneyland Fair in Bihar's Sasaram. The incident took place at the crowded fairgrounds near Pilot Baba Ashram in the Mufassil police station area, triggering panic among visitors.

According to local reports and eyewitness accounts, the ride was operating at high speed when it suddenly became unstable and broke off its axis. Women, children, and other riders were reportedly thrown to the ground as chaos spread across the fair venue. Bihar Bridge Collapse: Vikramshila Setu Section Near Pillar 133 Falls Into Ganga River, Traffic Suspended, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Several Injured After Swing Breaks at Disneyland Fair in Bihar

#WATCH | Sasaram, Bihar | Dr Manish Kumar says, "Some children and women sustained injuries following an accident at Disneyland. They are currently undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital..." pic.twitter.com/9ZZUTBMDq0 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026

The accident occurred at a time when the fair was witnessing heavy footfall, with families and children gathered for evening entertainment. Witnesses said people began running in panic after the swing collapsed, creating a stampede-like situation in parts of the fairground.

Local residents and fair organisers rushed to help those trapped or injured in the accident. Rescue efforts began immediately before police and emergency teams arrived at the scene. Officials said all injured individuals were taken to Sasaram Sadar Hospital for treatment. Sangli Wall Collapse: 6 Killed As Temple Wall Collapses in Maharashtra Amid Heavy Rain; PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief (Watch Video).

Among those injured were identified as 10-year-old Dhiraj Kumar, 32-year-old Shweta Singh, and Seema Devi. They are currently receiving treatment at the trauma center of Sasaram’s Sadar Hospital.

Several others sustained minor injuries during the incident, according to eyewitnesses and local authorities. Officials have not yet released the exact number of people injured. Police from the Mufassil police station reached the fairgrounds shortly after receiving information about the accident and joined rescue and crowd-control operations.

Preliminary reports suggest the accident may have been caused by a technical fault in the ride. Authorities have initiated an inspection of the swings and other amusement rides operating at the fair. The incident has also renewed concerns over safety standards and maintenance practices at temporary fairs and amusement setups, which are frequently organized across different parts of the state. Officials are expected to investigate whether negligence or failure to follow safety protocols contributed to the accident.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ABP News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 08:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).