New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI/ATK): India is set to be the world's most populous country with over 1.4 billion people according to the World Population Review. The good thing is that more than half of India's population under 30 years of age, giving the country's economy an edge in the form of a demographic dividend.

To turn the demographic dividend to our advantage, youth need to be educated and skilled with employable skills. Without proper management of skills development as per market requirement, there is a risk of missing this opportunity.

We at International Institute of Fitness Excellence and Management (IIFEM) understand the need for skilling our youth with an opportunity to be employed. As a leading Institute in Fitness Excellence and Management, IIFEM focusses on providing aspiring fitness trainers with hands-on, practical training so that they are well-equipped to be integrated in the sector. The certified youth have an edge in the fitness industry, with the structured easy to follow training, crucial for client satisfaction.

IIFEM offers guidance and counselling to all aspiring fitness trainers for better career opportunity. Depending on their goals, trainers venture in personal training, join upscale gyms, get a salary hike etc which benefits their career. This increases their reputation among their peers and in the sector which ultimately increases their confidence and zeal to do better.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought to light the urgent requirement to adapt to healthier lifestyles. As per a report by Assocham, 116 per 1000 population in India is suffering from either of the three hypertension, digestive disease and diabetes. Fitness has a renewed meaning for Indian households and the sector is in demand. According to a report by Stratview Research in 2022, the industry is poised to grow in double digits.

This is a good time to explore the opportunities in this growing and relatively new sector.

Visit www.iifem.com to know more about career opportunities in fitness industry.

