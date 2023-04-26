In match number 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, we are going to see one-time IPL winners, Rajasthan Royals (RR), clash with four-time IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a reverse fixture at the Sawai Mansingh Cricket Stadium in Jaipur on April 27, 2023, Thursday. It is a clash between the top two teams of the IPL. The first meeting between the two sides at this year’s IPL ended in a victory for the Sanju Samson-led side. However, time will only tell, whether the upcoming match between Chennai and Rajasthan will see a new team emerge victorious or not. Coming to the match preview for both teams, let us look how the two teams fare before the match gets underway. ‘It’s a Little Disappointing,’ Says MI Captain Rohit Sharma After Their Crushing Defeat Against GT in IPL 2023.

On one hand, Chennai are on a roll, the MS Dhoni-led unit registered their fifth win of the season and is therefore well-placed on top of the table with 10 points. The Yellow Army’s latest win came in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Batting first, Chennai posted an impossible target of 235 on the back of their batters’ scintillating knocks. Defending 236, their bowlers did well with the ball as they restricted Kolkata to 186, despite some fighting knocks from batters, Jason Roy and Rinku Singh. Feeling high on confidence, Chennai will look to secure another win and slowly strengthen their case for reaching the playoffs of the IPL 2023.

On the other hand, Rajasthan will be looking to make a comeback especially after having suffered a loss in their previous game. This was their second defeat of the season but it does not hamper their chances of entering the playoffs. The Sanju Samson-led unit is doing well. So far, his team has recorded four wins and threes losses out of the seven games that they played and thus is nicely placed at the third position with eight points. However, come the match against Chennai, Rajasthan will be keen to forget their defeat and move on with a win in their next game. With both the teams being nicely balanced and well-settled, it is quite hard to predict who will come out on top at the end of the match.

RR vs CSK Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Rajasthan and Chennai have played against each other 27 times with Chennai winning on 15 occasions and Rajasthan emerging as winners 12 times.

RR vs CSK Match Number 37 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Jos Buttler (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Trent Boult (RR)

Shimron Hetmyer (RR)

Devon Conway (CSK)

Shivam Dubey (CSK)

RR vs CSK Match Number 37 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The RR vs CSK IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Cricket Stadium, in Jaipur, on April 27 (Thursday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. Noor Ahmad Completes 50 T20 Wickets, Achieves Feat During GT vs MI IPL 2023 Match.

RR vs CSK Match Number 37 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the RR vs CSK Match Number 37 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the RR vs CSK Match Number 37 in India.

RR vs CSK Match Number 37 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh

