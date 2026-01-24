New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) has emerged as a leader in voice and data performance across the national capital, according to the latest Independent Drive Test (IDT) report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The report, which assesses network quality across the Delhi Licensed Service Area (LSA), highlights that RJIL delivered the highest download speeds and superior speech quality among major telecom service providers during the December 2025 testing period.

According to the TRAI press release, the drive tests were conducted between December 15 and December 18, 2025, covering 347.4 km of city routes and 12 hotspot locations.

The assessment evaluated 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies to capture real-world mobile network performance in diverse environments, including urban zones, institutional hotspots, and high-speed corridors.

In the voice services category, RJIL recorded a Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR) of 98.36 per cent and attained the highest Mean Opinion Score (MOS) of 4.44, a key indicator of speech quality. Bharti Airtel achieved a perfect 100 per cent CSSR, while Vodafone Idea (VIL) and MTNL reported rates of 99.64 per cent and 95.23 per cent, respectively.

Regarding call drops, VIL reported a 0.00 per cent rate, followed by Airtel at 0.12 per cent and RJIL at 0.36 per cent, while MTNL lagged significantly at 6.60 per cent.

The data performance metrics showed RJIL leading the market with an average download speed of 265.51 Mbps. Airtel followed with 168.92 Mbps, while VIL and MTNL recorded 34.35 Mbps and 4.40 Mbps, respectively. In terms of upload speeds, Airtel led the segment at 25.54 Mbps, with VIL at 22.96 Mbps and RJIL at 22.33 Mbps.

Network efficiency was further measured by latency, where RJIL secured second place with a 50th percentile latency of 20.16 ms, narrowly trailing VIL's 20.19 ms. Airtel recorded 21.09 ms, and MTNL reported 22.06 ms.

The TRAI assessment included high-density neighbourhoods such as Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, and Chandni Chowk, as well as major hubs like the New Delhi Railway Station and Rashtrapati Bhawan. The regulator noted that the detailed findings have been communicated to all concerned telecom service providers to ensure adherence to quality of service parameters. (ANI)

