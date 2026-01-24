The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 moves into a decisive phase on 24 January, as table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB-W) face a struggling Delhi Capitals (DC-W) at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi. Having already secured their place in the playoffs with a perfect five-match winning streak, RCB-W aim to maintain their unbeaten run. Conversely, Delhi Capitals, currently positioned near the bottom of the table, face a must-win scenario to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive. WPL 2026: RCB Women Players Lauren Bell and Grace Harris Spotted Jogging on Vasna Road in Vadodara, Video Goes Viral.

The action has shifted from Navi Mumbai to Vadodara for the second leg of the tournament. The pitch at the BCA Stadium has shown a tendency to assist batters early on, though spinners have found significant grip as the match progresses. With an evening start scheduled, the presence of dew could play a factor in the second innings, potentially influencing the captain’s decision at the toss.

Match Facts

Feature Details Tournament Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 Match Match 15: RCB Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Date Saturday, 24 January 2026 Venue BCA Stadium (Kotambi), Vadodara, Gujarat Start Time 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT) RCB-W Captain Smriti Mandhana DC-W Captain Jemimah Rodrigues Live Stream (India) JioHotstar TV Channel (India) Star Sports Network

Where to Watch WPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Cricket enthusiasts in India can follow the action through both digital and traditional broadcast platforms.

Live Streaming: The match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

TV Telecast: For those preferring cable or satellite television, the Star Sports Network will broadcast the game live in several languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Global Broadcast Information

The WPL has garnered a significant international following, and several networks are providing coverage outside of India:

United Kingdom: Fans can watch the match on Sky Sports Cricket or stream via the Sky Go app.

Australia: Live coverage is available on Fox Cricket, with streaming on Kayo Sports.

United States: The match will be televised on Willow TV.

South Africa: Viewers can tune in to SuperSport for live action. Unbeaten RCB-W Eye Top Spot Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been the standout team of the 2026 season. Under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana, the side became the first to qualify for the playoffs following a clinical victory over the Gujarat Giants. Mandhana has been in exceptional form, recently falling just short of a maiden WPL century with a score of 98. The team's balance has been bolstered by the emergence of Georgia Voll and the consistent bowling of Lauren Bell. A victory today would almost certainly guarantee RCB-W a direct entry into the final, bypassing the Eliminator. Shreyanka Patil Becomes Youngest Bowler to Grab 5-wicket Haul in Women's Premier League, Achieves Feat During Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 Match. High Stakes for Delhi Capitals For the Delhi Capitals, the 2026 campaign has been uncharacteristically difficult. Now led by Jemimah Rodrigues following the departure of Meg Lanning to the UP Warriorz, DC-W have struggled for consistency. While Shafali Verma has provided explosive starts, the middle order has frequently collapsed under pressure. With only two wins from five matches, the Capitals need to win their remaining fixtures to avoid an early exit. History suggests a tight contest, as Delhi has traditionally held a slight head-to-head advantage over Bengaluru, though recent form heavily favours the "Orange Army."

