Kohima, January 24: The Nagaland State Lotteries will shortly announce the results of the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery for today, January 24. The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries will declare the results from Kohima, with the winner set to receive a top prize of INR 1 crore. The live draw for today’s lottery will begin at 1 pm. The high-stakes draw is part of Nagaland’s popular “Dear” lottery series, which attracts thousands of participants competing for a life-changing prize. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of today’s Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery.

It is worth noting that the live draw of the Dear Vision Saturday lottery is conducted at the Directorate of State Lotteries in Kohima, Nagaland. Participants can check the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad of January 24 to view the complete winners’ list of the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery. Stay tuned for the latest updates, results and winning numbers from today’s draw. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Victory Friday Lottery Result of January 23 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Vision Saturday Weekly Lottery Here:

While the first prize for the winner of Nagaland’s Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore, the draw also features second, third, fourth and fifth prizes for participants. Lottery players can check the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery results online or watch the live telecast provided above to confirm the winning ticket numbers.

Participants are advised to verify their tickets through authorised channels only. Nagaland is among the 13 Indian states, along with Kerala, West Bengal and Sikkim, where state-run lotteries are legally conducted under the Lotteries Regulation Act. These lotteries serve as an important source of revenue for the state government and help fund public welfare initiatives. The “Dear” series, including popular draws such as Dear Vision, Dear Fame, Dear Spark and Dear Shine, continues to play a significant role in the region’s cultural and economic landscape.

