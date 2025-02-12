India PR Distribution

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12: The cosmetics world is evolving, and so is Saheli Bridal Point, one of the top names in professional makeup and bridal makeovers in Meerut. Saheli Bridal Point has been delivering the best makeup services for seven illustrious years and is now all set to launch Saheli Beauty School.

A New Era of Beauty and Quality

Believing that quality is the key at every level, this new program is absolutely perfect for the aspiring individuals to provide professional training programs so they can learn the makeup skills. Saheli Beauty School, spearheaded by Neetu Goswami, a seasoned make-up artist with over 10 years of experience in this segment, intends to guide aspiring professionals who wish to establish their being in the beauty industry.

The growing demand for trained makeup artists and beauty professionals has created an opportunity for this academy to emerge as a premier beauty school in Meerut, providing hands-on experience, expert knowledge, and industry exposure.

Saheli Bridal Point: A Name For Beauty & Sophistication

Saheli Bridal Point is the leading makeup service provider for all wedding and event types from the last seven years. The studio has improved the complexions of countless customers for the big day, parties, celebrations, and other sophisticated night outs.

Run by Neetu Goswami, a renowned makeup artist in Meerut, the studio focuses on quality products, attention to detail, and walking up the natural beauty. Neetu's expertise has made her one of the most preferred bridal makeup artists in Meerut, trusted by many brides for their big day.

Saheli Bridal Point has earned a reputation in Meerut not just for bridal makeup, but it is also widely chosen for party makeup in Meerut for gorgeous transformations for different occasions. The studio is home to some of the city's top party makeup artists, so anyone who leaves its doors does so feeling fierce and glowy.

Saheli Bridal Point's influence extends beyond its makeup services. Neetu Goswami is also known as a social media influencer providing beauty tips, makeup tutorials, and industry experiences. This has inspired makeup artists from all over the world.

Saheli Beauty School: The Key To A Successful Career In BeautyProfessional makeup artists are in high demand, and Saheli Bridal Point is introducing Saheli Beauty School, a unique academy that nurtures budding makeup artists.

This academy strives to provide aspiring professionals in the beauty sector with the relevant skills, techniques, and field knowledge to help them make their mark in the competitive beauty industry. While gaining hands-on experience in the classes, students also have the opportunity to learn from expert trainers, such as Neetu Goswami herself.

Courses Available at Saheli Beauty School

Saheli Beauty School offers a range of beauty programs designed to provide students with the skills and knowledge needed for a successful career in the beauty industry. From beginners to experienced individuals seeking to enhance their skills, this school caters to all. The school offers the following main courses:

1. Beauty Course

The Beauty Course lays the groundwork for all broads to build up that strong foundation for every beauty skill. Participants will learn essential techniques in skincare, waxing, facials, and makeup application. The program focuses on understanding different types of skin types, choosing the right beauty products, and learning the fundamentals of makeup. This makes it perfect for beginners seeking a well-rounded introduction to the key beauty habits.

2. Basic Makeup Course

This is a guide to each and every makeup look you have to effortlessly create in your daily life, taught through the Basic Makeup Course. Focusing on the most critical tools and techniques, this course covers the basics of color theory, foundation application, and eye makeup. Participants will gain confidence in applying makeup on casual events and special occasions. This course is perfect for those at a beginner level wanting to create a strong foundation for makeup application.

3. Advanced Makeup Course

The Advanced Makeup Course explores complicated methods for those who want to improve their makeup expertise. Major topics include bridal makeup, high definition makeup, and special effects makeup. It will also cover application techniques and products, helping students perfect complex makeup looks for any occasion, from weddings to photoshoots.

4. Airbrush Makeup

The Airbrush Makeup program is an exclusive approach towards learning the application of airbrush makeup; this is a valuable skill in producing smooth, lasting makeup looks that are particularly essential for weddings and photo shoots. We will help you choose the right products, master the tools, and master the art of applying makeup with an airbrush for a flawless finish with no patches. If you want to further your career in high-end makeup applications, this course is for you.

5. Hair Styling Course

The students who are opting for the hair styling course will be introduced to the basics of cutting, styling, coloring and taking care of the hair. The program offers hands-on learning on different hairstyles, including blow drying and braiding, etc. Starting with recent trends in hairstyling, they'll learn how to create customized looks for a variety of occasions, ranging from casual to formal events.

6. Nail Extensions Course

The Nail Extensions Course will suit you best if you are interested in nail art and extensions. Students will go on to perfect the skill of acrylic and gel applications, fabulous designs, and healthy nails. Part of the curriculum includes essential health and safety standards, arming students with the knowledge to provide nail services while promoting the well-being of clients.

7. Bridal Makeup Course

The Bridal Makeup Course caters to individuals who aspire to specialize in bridal makeup artistry. The program centers on building timeless, yet glamorous looks that suit brides' personal styles and wedding aesthetics. Learners will acquire skills in bridal makeup trends, skin care for brides, and customized makeup techniques suitable for different bridal appearances.

8. Special Effects Makeup Course

Learn to transform your body into a work of art with the Special Effects Makeup Course, in which you'll learn to create dramatic and realistic effects for movies, photoshoots, and theater. Students will use professional-quality products and tools to learn techniques to create wounds, aging, fantasy looks, etc. For those interested in exploring the creative side of makeup artistry, this program is ideal.

9. Skin Care and Facial Course

This program focuses on advanced skin care and facial treatments. Students will learn about the science of skin health, facial treatments, anti-aging techniques, and how to make suggestions about skin care regimens for different types of skin. This course is perfect for anyone looking to become a skin care professional and offer clients a refreshing facial.

Why You Should Enroll in Saheli Beauty School

The course teaches all the skills necessary for a successful career in the beauty industry while also providing a practical learning environment where you can put theory into practice. The instructors are experienced and skilled, and the curriculum is built to be just what today's beauty world is looking for, so that students learn the skills needed to immediately thrive as makeup artists, hair stylists, and beauty professionals. With a focus on both technical and professional development, Saheli Beauty School prepares its students to enter the workforce confidently, ready to make their mark in the beauty industry.

Why should you enroll in a course at Saheli Beauty School?

Compared to other beautician courses in Meerut, Saheli Beauty School offers several unique advantages:

- Industry Expert Leadership Neetu Goswami is a prominent makeup artist and professional programmer, skilled in Meerut, with over 10 years of experience.

-All-Inclusive Curriculum: From beginner to advanced makeup courses, you receive a holistic learning experience.

- On-Hand Experience: A chance to work on live models and clients.

- Career & Business Guidance: Discover how to build your career as a freelance makeup artist or start your own beauty business.

- Internship and placement opportunities with industry exposure and leading brands and bridal studios.

Join Saheli Beauty School

Saheli Beauty School is a big chance for those who aspire to focus on makeup and beauty. If you are a budding professional make-up artist, a make-up fan, or you want to make this your career in the beauty industry, then this academy will benefit you, as it will give you an opportunity to learn from the top beauty experts in Meerut.

Saheli Bridal Point has always been about augmenting beauty and confidence. With Saheli Beauty School, we focus on providing the knowledge, skills, and confidence for people to excel in the beauty sector.

This is your opportunity to train as a professional makeup artist or learn the latest beauty techniques. Join Saheli Beauty School and embark on a journey where passion meets profession.

For the latest updates, beauty tips, and details of courses, follow Saheli Bridal Point and Saheli Beauty School on social media.

Follow us on instagram for regular updates: @sahelibridalpoint_meerut

Call Back No: +91 73109 75420

Website: Saheli Bridal Point

Address: 30 Futa Road, Tej Vihar, Rohta Road near Lal gate, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh 250002

