Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 17: Salasar Services (Insurance Brokers) Pvt. Ltd. announces the launch of its new corporate logo along with the articulation of its refreshed Vision, Mission and Core Values, marking a significant milestone in the organisation's brand evolution and its next phase of growth. The new identity reflects continuity in Salasar Services' long-standing client commitments while reinforcing its positioning as a pan-India trusted advisory partner dedicated to helping stakeholders stay prepared for life's uncertainties.

The new logo represents clarity, confidence and preparedness, aligning with the company's renewed purpose-led framework. Alongside the visual refresh, Salasar Services has formally articulated its Vision, Mission and Core Values to clearly communicate what the organisation stands for and how it delivers value to its clients across corporate, SME and retail segments. The four core values, namely Customer First, Passion for Excellence, Building Trust and Teamwork and these underscore Salasar's values-led approach and its focus on integrity, transparency and superior service outcomes.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ambarish Khaitan, Executive Director, Salasar Services (Insurance Brokers) Pvt. Ltd., said, "Our refreshed brand identity reinforces a single priority--helping clients stay prepared for uncertainty. With a renewed articulation of our Mission and Values, we are strengthening how we serve: with clarity, responsiveness, and a consistent advisory approach." He further added that the brand refresh is not merely a change in visual identity, but a reaffirmation of Salasar's commitment to partnering a secured future for its clients across India.

The refreshed brand identity also reinforces Salasar Services' emphasis on trust, governance and long-term relationship building, supported by a collaborative team culture that enables disciplined execution and scalable service delivery. Through this launch, the company aims to deepen engagement with clients, partners, employees and industry stakeholders, while clearly articulating its brand promise, "Partnering a secured future."

About Salasar Services (Insurance Brokers) Pvt. Ltd.

Salasar Services (Insurance Brokers) Pvt. Ltd. is a pan-India insurance broking and advisory firm providing comprehensive risk management and insurance solutions to corporate, SME and retail clients. With a strong focus on customer-centricity, governance and advisory excellence, Salasar Services partners with leading insurers and reinsurers to deliver consistent, value-driven outcomes that help clients stay prepared for evolving risks and uncertainties across their personal and business environments. For more information, visit https://www.salasarservices.com

