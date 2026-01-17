Patna, January 17: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has officially announced the schedule for the next phase of the Enforcement Sub-Inspector (ESI) recruitment process. Candidates who successfully cleared the Mains written examination can download their Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) admit cards starting January 25 from the official website at bpssc.bihar.gov.in. The physical examinations are slated to begin on February 9, for the 198 shortlisted candidates vying for positions in the state's Transport Department.

Key Dates for the Physical Examination

The Commission has laid out a strict timeline for the upcoming selection stage. Following the release of the electronic admit cards (e-Admit Cards) on January 25, candidates will have a specific window to resolve any technical issues.

Admit Card Release: January 25

Duplicate Admit Card Availability: February 3 (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM)

PET/PST Exam Date: February 9

Shortlisted candidates who are unable to download their hall tickets online by the designated date can visit the BPSSC office in Patna on February 3 to collect a duplicate copy in person.

How to Download the BPSSC ESI Admit Card

Candidates must access their hall tickets through the official BPSSC portal. The Commission has clarified that no physical admit cards will be sent via postal services.

Official Website: Visit bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

Visit bpssc.bihar.gov.in. Locate Link: Click on the "Transport Dept." tab or look for the notice titled "Download e-Admit Card for PET of Enforcement Sub-Inspector."

Click on the "Transport Dept." tab or look for the notice titled "Download e-Admit Card for PET of Enforcement Sub-Inspector." Login Credentials: Enter your Registration Number or Mobile Number along with your Date of Birth.

Enter your Registration Number or Mobile Number along with your Date of Birth. Verification: Enter the captcha code and submit.

Enter the captcha code and submit. Print: Download the PDF and take a clear printout to carry to the examination venue.

Mandatory Documents and Venue Instructions

The admit card will specify the exact reporting time and the designated venue for the physical tests. For entry into the examination center, candidates must present:

A printed copy of the e-Admit Card.

A valid Photo Identity Proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, or Driving License).

If the photograph on the admit card is not clear, candidates are advised to carry two recent passport-sized photographs that match the one uploaded during the application process.

The Enforcement SI Selection Process

The current recruitment drive (Advt. No. 03/2025) seeks to fill 33 vacancies for Enforcement Sub-Inspectors under the Bihar Transport Department. The selection process is rigorous, involving a Preliminary written test, a Mains examination, and the upcoming Physical Efficiency Test. The PET/PST stage is qualifying in nature but mandatory. It includes specific physical standards such as height and chest measurements, alongside efficiency tasks like walking (25 km in 4 hours for men and 14 km in 4 hours for women). Candidates who successfully clear the physical round will proceed to the final interview stage before the merit list is prepared.

