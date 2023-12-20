Mediawire

New Delhi [India], December 20: Sanatan Avatar explores the sacred journey and transformational wisdom of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and his global Art of Living movement. Shri Dinesh Shahra beautifully captures the radiant presence and universal vision of Gurudev who is on a mission to uplift human consciousness. This spiritually enriching book makes the reader feel the Divine Presence of the Living Master and is capable of bringing a new way of living and being.

Referring to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar as an Avatar or incarnation of the Divine, author highlights the uniqueness of the Sanatan tradition in the form of Satsang, Service and Self Realisation. Whether you are a serious spiritual seeker, or a curious soul seeking meaning, "Sanatan Avatar" invites you to deepen your connection to your spiritual Self and the universal principles of love, peace, joy and harmony that Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar embodies.

Author-

Dr. Dinesh Shahra is one of the few industrialists who successfully incorporated the principles of Sanatan culture into his corporate career of over 50 years, and made an indelible mark in the Indian agriculture sector. By spearheading the yellow revolution, Dr. Shahra played a pivotal role in transforming Madhya Pradesh into the soy bowl of India", providing millions of Indians access to quality nutrition.

Book Reviews-

Dinesh Shahra has done a significant job by writing this work about Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and his unceasing efforts for the protection of Vedic culture, propagation of Yoga Vidya, protection of Ayurveda and global peace.

Shri Shri Raghaveshwara Bharathi, Shankaracharya, Ramchandrapura Matt

Dr Shahra brings us the distilled wisdom of our ancient culture and spiritual philosophy in a manner that the masses can relate to and comprehend easily.

Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Former Vice President of India

Sanatan Avatar is not merely a biography, but a chronicle of the world touched

and transformed by an embodied philosophy rooted in love, compassion, unity, and service by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President, Parmarth Niketan

Read to Lead.

Books available at leading book lets and online on :

Sanatan Avatar https://amzn.eu/d/iz87kwl

