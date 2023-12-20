Kolkata, December 20: Three teenage school students were killed in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Wednesday while making reels on the railway tracks over a railway bridge in the Suti police station area of the district. Two others were severely injured in the incident, who are currently undergoing treatment at the Jangipur sub-division hospital.

The deceased students have been identified as Amau Sheikh (14), Riaz Sheikh (15) and Samiul Sheikh (17), all residents of the English Sahara area under Suti police station. They were hit by a train moving towards Farakka from Jangipur, when they were making reels on the railway tracks. The speed of the train was such that the unfortunate kids did not get the time to move away from the railway tracks. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Recording Instagram Reels on Railway Tracks, Teen Dies After Being Struck by Moving Train in Barabanki; Disturbing Video Surfaces

The two injured students have been identified as Akash Sheikh and Rohit Sheikh. All of them were students of a local English medium school. The bodies of the three deceased kinds have been sent for post-mortem. A railway official claimed that despite repeated appeals to the guardians to refrain their kids from making reels or videos near the railway tracks, such tendencies are continuing. Woman Dances on Railway Tracks To Make Instagram Reels, Here's What Happens When Train Arrives (Video)

“Reel life and real life are totally different. There have been several such accidents on the railway tracks throughout the country while making reels. It is high time that the guardians themselves become aware and make their kids aware as well of the danger of making reels and videos on railways tracks,” said an official of the Eastern Railway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2023 08:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).