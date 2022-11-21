New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI/GPRC): For over a decade Bollywood ace dancer choreographer Sandip Soparrkar has been winning various awards for his contribution in the field of dance and social work.

His initiative 'Dance for a Cause' has been using dance as a medium to raise awareness and for the betterment of the society and its varied issues.

But this year is very special for dancer choreographer Sandip Soparrkar because his worldwide initiative "Dance for a Cause" is getting international appreciation.

Dressed in white Shervani designed by Deepak Shah of More Mischief and styled ht Pooja Shah Bhandari and Jashank Bhandari, Sandip Soparrkar was crowned and honoured by Art4Peace Awards with the title of "King of Art4Peace" for his social work through "Dance for a Cause" and Ms Alma Dang an artist and a philanthropist from Mexico who has been working towards ending ignorance and exploitation of children was crowned "Queen of Art4Peace" at the prestigious Saban Theatre Beverly Hills, Los Angles, California, USA.

At the after party after receiving this international honour, dressed in a sequins black and white tuxedo designed by Chhaya Gandhi, the dapper King of Art4Peace, Sandip Soparrkar said, "I humbled and truly honoured receiving the title of 'King of Art4Peace' this crown brings myriad responsibilities and I promise to shoulder it with utmost sincerity and dedication and to do justice to the motto "From my heart to your heart love and peace, we are one."

Dame Munni Irone founded Art4Peace, a non-profit organisation, in collaboration with Dr. Gershom Sikaala and presented the 11th annual Art4Peace Awards and three day International Peace Summit and Gala.

Dame Munni Irone states, "Sandip deserves the title 'King of Art 4 Peace', this crown comes to him as an appreciation for all the philanthropical work he has been doing through his worldwide initiative "Dance for a Cause". We at Art4Peace know that through his initiative he has raised funds and created awareness for innumerable charitable caused all over the globe. We believe that he is a torchbearer for the art of giving through the medium of dance. We are sure that Sandip along with Ms Dang will shoulder their responsibilities and duties of spreading love and peace untrusted upon them."

Art4Peace Awards are born to sever and their global peace leaders are constantly working towards making a global positive change. They dream for a safer, peaceful and loving world through Art, Culture and Wisdom.

Dame Dr Munni Irone founded and instituted The Arts4Peace Awards in 2011, with the simple aim that "success comes when we serve." The organisation wishes to bring about a global change and produce leaders via the Arts and through Wisdom. The tenets are Non- violence, Wisdom, Love and Peace. The purpose of awards is to demonstrate to every nation the importance of culture to the whole fabric of the world and by showcasing through art, they understand and experience love, Wisdom and wish the creative minds and hearts usher in a pathway to peace.

FROM OUR HEARTS TO YOUR HEART, LOVE AND PEACE, WE ARE ONE!

