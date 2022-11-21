XXX OnlyFans stars often receive the weirdest and raunchiest requests on the 18+ subscription-based website. Right from the darkest desires related to BDSM and Femdom to golden shower and feet pics, XXX stars are often requested personalised videos that could be a different approach to regular porn. Angela White, an Australian porn performer, recently disclosed the strangest OnlyFans requests she has ever received. White, called "the Meryl Streep of porn," is in Australia from November 25 to 27 for the Melbourne portion of Sexpo. She revealed on the "I've Got News For You" podcast hosted by Andrew Bucklow that she entered the field at the age of 18 as a result of backlash over how she explored her sexuality. Nurse-Turned- XXX OnlyFans Model, Playgirl Jaelyn Reveals About Being Offered $2k to Fart on Camera for a Weird Fetish Custom Video!

She concealed her new career while she studied gender studies at the University of Melbourne, where she focused on issues like intersectionality and feminism. Nothing she has ever done while filming various sorts of pornography, according to the LA-based woman, is embarrassing. She is now able to manage her own production company, edit her own content, and negotiate her own contracts thanks to her knowledge. Video of Lisdoonvarna Couple Having Sex on Main Street in Front of Cheering Audience Goes Viral, X-Rated Romp Clip Take Over Social Media.

XXX OnlyFans Star Angela White Talking About 'No Nut November'

She claimed that before to the pandemic, studio porn was her primary source of revenue before OnlyFans replaced it. She also disclosed that the network gave her direct connection to her admirers and allowed them to submit requests for custom material.

White continued by saying that while she realises there are moments when she needs to give her body a vacation, she could be happy all day, every day. White will attend sex education sessions at Sexpo as well as daily meet-and-greets during her trip to Australia.

She revealed to the New York Times: "I mean, foot fetish stuff is very popular. I also have a large community of gooners". She further said: "Gooners love to edge so edge themselves — and not just like regular edging where you take yourself to the brink of orgasm and then pull back for maybe for 30 minutes an hour. Gooners edge for days, weeks, months without completion. And they just obsess over me and I really enjoy making content for them, because they get so excited about it."

