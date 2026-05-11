Business News | Sanjeev Juneja Honored for Major Contributions to the Industrial Sector at Vaisakhi Awards 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 11: The World Punjabi Organization organized a grand Vaisakhi Awards 2026 ceremony at a prestigious hotel, attended by renowned personalities from India and abroad. During the event, industrialist and founder of SBS Biotech, Dr. Sanjeev Juneja, was honored with the "Excellence in Brand Building and Consumer Trust" award. He received this recognition for his outstanding contribution to Indian industry, strong brand-building efforts, and for establishing unwavering trust among consumers. The grand ceremony was organized under the leadership of WPO International President and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Vikramjit Singh Sahney (Padma Shri). Punjab Governor Shri Gulab Chand Kataria and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Shri Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu attended the event as chief guests.

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Several distinguished guests, senior industrialists, social workers, artists, and eminent personalities from various fields were also present on the occasion. During the ceremony, many renowned individuals were honored for their exceptional work in industries such as business, cinema, sports, media, fashion, social service, and global trade. The event was not only a celebration of achievements but also a grand tribute to Punjabi culture, heritage, and global identity. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Vikramjit Singh Sahney said that Vaisakhi is not just a festival but a symbol of identity, tradition, hard work, and collective strength. He added that one of the main objectives of the World Punjabi Organization is to bring together the Punjabi community living across the world onto a common platform and recognize their achievements. He stated that these honors are dedicated to personalities who are bringing positive change to society through their work and strengthening India's image globally. It is noteworthy that the award received by Dr. Sanjeev Juneja is the result of his years of dedication, innovation, consumer-centric approach, and efforts to promote Ayurveda. Through his business, he has not only established a strong brand but has also earned the trust of millions of consumers. Under his leadership, SBS Biotech has built a remarkable identity in the health and wellness sector. Expressing his gratitude to WPO and the organizers, Dr. Sanjeev Juneja said that the award is a matter of pride for him and will motivate him to continue working even better in the future. He emphasized that consumer trust is the greatest asset of any brand, and he remains committed to maintaining that trust at all times. The event once again proved that the Punjabi community continues to maintain a strong identity and influence not only in India but across the globe. BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Delhi Cabinet Minister Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and DSGMC President Sardar Harmeet Singh Kalka were also present at the award ceremony.

At the ceremony, Punjab Governor Shri Gulab Chand Kataria and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Shri Taranjit Singh Sandhu were present as the chief guests.

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