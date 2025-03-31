NewsVoir

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 31: Saras Salil, one of India's most widely read Hindi magazines, will organise the 6th edition of the Saras Salil Bhojpuri Cine Awards 2025 in Lucknow. The event will take place at the Indra Gandhi Pratishthan on 10 April 2025. It is going to be a grand extravaganza celebrating the best in Bhojpuri cinema talent.

Saras Salil Bhojpuri Cine Awards have become a hallmark event where the best work of filmmakers, actors, technicians, and other members of the booming Bhojpuri film industry is celebrated and awarded. This year's awards ceremony will celebrate excellence in Bhojpuri cinema across 50+ categories, recognizing achievements in acting, directing, music, cinematography, and more, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actor (Male and Female).

Some of the biggest names in Bhojpuri cinema will grace the occasion, including Dinesh Yadav Nirahua, Arvind Akela Kallu, Amrapali Dubey, Anjana Singh, Sanjay Pandey, KK Goswami, Samar Singh, Raksha Gupta, Yamini Singh, Dev Singh, Vimal Pandey, C P Bhatt, Vinod Mishra, Shubham Tiwari, Pallavi Giri, Radha Singh, Mahi Khan, Richa Dixit, and Vidhya Singh. Their presence adds immense prestige to this grand celebration of Bhojpuri cinema.

These awards serve as a platform to recognise not only the stars of Bhojpuri cinema but also the behind-the-scenes heroes who make it all possible. From producers and directors to technicians, choreographers, and sound engineers, every individual contributing to a film's success is recognized and honoured.

Paresh Nath, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of Delhi Press, said, "The Saras Salil Bhojpuri Cine Awards are more than just an event; they honour the passion and creativity that shapes Bhojpuri cinema. We are proud to recognize and honor the incredible talent that has contributed to the industry's growth and success. This year's edition promises to be even more spectacular, highlighting the stars and the unsung heroes who make cinema an art form."

The nomination process for the awards is thorough. Eligible films for this year's awards include the ones released between January 1st, 2024, to December 31st, 2024. A panel of industry experts, critics, and prominent figures in the cinema world will evaluate the nominees and select the winners from each category.

The award ceremony will feature several categories for performances (Best Actor and Actress, Supporting Roles, etc.), technical awards (Best Cinematography, Best Editing, etc.), and creative contributions such as Best Screenplay and Best Music. In addition to these, special categories like the Lifetime Achievement Award, Emerging Talent, and Best Bhojpuri Film of the Year will also be presented to recognize the career-defining contributions of veterans and rising stars.

Saras Salil is one of India's leading Hindi magazines, published by Delhi Press known for its high-quality content that covers a wide range of topics, including cinema, lifestyle, culture, and social issues. With a readership that spans across India and beyond, Saras Salil has been at the forefront of promoting and celebrating various regional film industries, with a particular focus on Bhojpuri cinema. Through its awards, Saras Salil continues to be a beacon of recognition for the talent, hard work, and creativity that goes into making films that entertain and inspire audiences.

