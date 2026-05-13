Business News | Savapill Group by Dr. Tannu Gupta Driving Healthcare & Wellness Innovation in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 13: In an evolving healthcare landscape where clinical expertise, preventive wellness, and patient education are increasingly interconnected, the Savapill Group is emerging as a multi-specialty healthcare venture bringing together doctors, specialists, and education innovators under one integrated platform.

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Founded by Dr. Tannu Gupta -- Physician, Diabetologist, Functional Medicine and Longevity Expert -- the group comprises three healthcare-focused brands: Savapill Pharmaceuticals, Peach X, and Pixel Eyes. Together, these platforms aim to strengthen access to evidence-based nutraceuticals, wellness solutions, specialised eye care, and health education across India.

What distinguishes the group is its six-member leadership board, which includes experts from maxillofacial surgery, oncology, ENT, ophthalmology, and education technology. Alongside Dr. Gupta, the board includes Dr. Athreya (Maxillofacial & Craniofacial Surgeon), Dr. Arpit (Surgical Oncologist), Dr. Shivali (ENT Specialist), Dr. Avaani (Ophthalmologist), and Arunabh Varma, Founder & CEO of Intercell.

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Speaking about the vision behind the initiative, Dr. Tannu Gupta said, "Healthcare challenges today are interconnected, and solving them requires collaborative expertise. Our goal is to create healthcare solutions that are scientifically rigorous, clinically relevant, and accessible to people across different stages of life."

Savapill Pharmaceuticals focuses on clinical nutraceuticals designed to support metabolic health, immunity, bone strength, antioxidant support, liver wellness, and recovery care. The company has introduced products such as PROTEVYX MCT, FERRIC GLOW, CURCULIV MAX, BONE PLUS, ANTIOXIA, ARTHROFIX, and COLLEVIA through pharmaceutical and medical channels across India.

Peach X serves as the group's holistic wellness platform, offering support in women's health, IVF nutrition, sexual wellness, mental health, gut health, geriatric wellness, and preventive care. The platform also aims to bridge the gap between patients and qualified healthcare professionals through integrated consultations and wellness guidance.

Meanwhile, Pixel Eyes has been developed as a specialised ophthalmic care and eye nutrition initiative addressing concerns such as digital eye strain, dry eye syndrome, diabetic eye complications, and preventive vision care. Under the guidance of ophthalmologist Dr. Avaani, the platform is working toward combining clinical eye care with nutrition-based preventive support.

Each member of the board contributes to a distinct area of clinical governance and product oversight. Dr. Athreya advises on surgical recovery and bone-health nutrition, while Dr. Arpit provides oncology-focused clinical guidance for antioxidant and liver-support formulations. Dr. Shivali contributes expertise in ENT wellness and mucosal health, particularly for consumer wellness communication and preventive care initiatives.

A unique aspect of the group's approach is the inclusion of educationist and EdTech entrepreneur Arunabh Varma, whose company Intercell operates AI-powered mentorship programmes for students across India. His role within the Savapill Group focuses on patient education, health literacy, and community outreach initiatives designed to make healthcare information more accessible and understandable for consumers.

According to the company, all product development and health communication initiatives undergo specialist review before public release, reflecting the group's emphasis on clinical credibility and responsible consumer engagement.

Industry observers note that the convergence of multi-specialty medical expertise with preventive wellness and AI-enabled education reflects a broader shift in India's healthcare ecosystem, one where healthcare companies are increasingly expected to combine treatment, awareness, and long-term patient support within a single integrated model.

As the group continues expanding its healthcare and wellness footprint, Dr. Gupta says the larger mission remains unchanged: "We want to build healthcare platforms that people can trust -- platforms driven by science, specialist insight, and genuine patient impact."

About the Savapill Group

The Savapill Group includes Savapill Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, Peach X, and Pixel Eyes -- healthcare and wellness ventures founded by Dr. Tannu Gupta. The group operates across clinical nutraceuticals, preventive wellness, ophthalmic care, and health education with guidance from a multi-specialty board of healthcare professionals and education leaders.

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