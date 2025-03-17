SMPL

New Delhi [India], March 17: Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), NOIDA, a distinguished institution under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), is now inviting applications for its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Honours/ Honours with Research programme for the academic year 2025. Aspiring candidates must register for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET 2025), scheduled to be held in May 2025, which is a prerequisite for admission. The last date for online registration and payment for SET is April 12, 2025. Detailed information regarding the admission process, key dates, and programme specifics is available on the SCMS Noida BBA Admissions page.

Also Read | JPMorgan Chase Employees Revolt Against Bank's Return-to-Office Mandate on Signal and Reddit Platforms, Express Frustration Against CEO Jamie Dimon.

Programme Highlights

SCMS NOIDA offers a comprehensive four-year, full-time BBA Honours/ Honours with research programme with multiple exit options as envisioned in the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The curriculum spans eight semesters, providing a solid foundation in business management. Students can specialize in Marketing, Finance, Human Resource, International Business and Business Analytics. The programme emphasizes experiential learning through seminars, workshops, field trips, and industry internships, ensuring students acquire practical insights and academic knowledge.

Also Read | Fact Check: Will KKR Have Away Jersey for IPL 2025? Are Kolkata Knight Riders Bringing Back Black and Gold Kit?.

Admission Process

* Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have completed their 12th grade or equivalent qualification in any discipline from a recognized Board, Council, or University, with a minimum of 50% marks for General (Open) category and 45% marks for SC and ST category students.

* Entrance Examination: Candidates must appear for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET - General), a national-level exam conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across 80 cities in India.

* Important Dates: Refer here

Campus Overview

Strategically positioned in NOIDA, SCMS offers unmatched connectivity, ensuring ease of access from major cities nationwide. The Wi-Fi-enabled campus features state-of-the-art infrastructure, including spacious, air-conditioned classrooms with advanced audio-visual aids, seminar hall, a well-stocked library, modern computer laboratories, student lounge etc. Recreational facilities include a fully equipped gymnasium, indoor and outdoor sports areas, cafeteria, fostering academic and personal growth.

"At Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, NOIDA, we are dedicated to nurturing future business leaders equipped to navigate global challenges. Our commitment to academic excellence, combined with real-world exposure, ensures our students develop into well-rounded professionals." shared Dr. Nidhi Phutela, Director, SCMS NOIDA.

About SCMS Noida

Established in 2010, Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS) Noida is a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Pune. The institute has grown to accommodate over 900 students in its flagship BBA Honours/ Honours with research programme. SCMS NOIDA is renowned for its innovative teaching methodologies, experiential and application-based learning focus, and strong industry connections that enhance student employability.

Embark on your journey to become a dynamic business professional with SCMS NOIDA--where future leaders are shaped, innovation is nurtured, and education transcends conventional boundaries.

For more information, visit - https://www.scmsnoida.ac.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)