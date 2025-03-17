Fact Check: Will KKR Have Away Jersey for IPL 2025? Are Kolkata Knight Riders Bringing Back Black and Gold Kit?

Will KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) have an away jersey for IPL 2025? Earlier this month, the defending champions unveiled their 'three-star' jersey, which feated three-edged star patterns all over signifying three IPL titles won by KKR. A day later, speculations ran rife in recent times if the franchise is bringing back its iconic black and gold kit after the franchise posted a cryptic message on 'X' that had a 'black heart' emoji along with a smiley. So will KKR bring back the gold away kit for IPL 2025? Kolkata Knight Riders Unveil Three-Star Jersey for IPL 2025 Season (Watch Video).

Images of KKR players wearing the black and gold kit have gone viral on social media and it has led to fans calling for the same coloured jerseys to be introduced by the franchise once again. KKR's kit had the black and gold colour combination in the first two seasons of the IPL. Although the franchise performed very poorly in the years 2008 and 2009, the black and gold kit became an iconic one. KKR made the change from black to purple in 2010 and since then, has had several shades of that colour. KKR Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Kolkata Knight Riders Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

KKR's Post Which Gave Rise to Black and Gold Jersey Speculations

Picture Abhi baaki hai, mere dost…🖤😉 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 3, 2025

Pics Claim KKR Have Brought Their Black and Gold Kit

i think we can all agree that KKR the best jersey in this season and it shouldn’t even be a debate at this point. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/XL4P5q0x6j — Cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) March 16, 2025

'Away Jersey'

So here's the away jersey for KKR this season 😎 https://t.co/WDu4mDqY5V pic.twitter.com/hLUPsfjAJ6 — ••TAUKIR•• (@iitaukir) March 3, 2025

Another One

Vaibhav , Ramandeep, Rinku donning the OG KKR black and gold jersey 😎🖤💛 https://t.co/sd7A3EEaKJ pic.twitter.com/ZRc9oDfxtq — ••TAUKIR•• (@iitaukir) March 3, 2025

However, these pictures are from reality. No, KKR have not introduced any black and gold jersey this season and although fans have felt that there has been a hint towards the same, nothing has been made official yet. The pictures of KKR stars in black and gold jerseys that are circulating on social media are edited and not true. However, what's true are the pictures of the KKR players, the likes of which include Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and also Luvnith Sisodia appearing for photoshoots with jerseys having black and golden colour combination. Check them out below. Why Does KKR Jersey for IPL 2025 Have Golden Indian Premier League Badge? Know Reason.

KKR Players Don Black and Gold Jersey in Photoshoot

Why are you hyping a jersey so much? 🗣 Meanwhile the Jersey-🗿 pic.twitter.com/99qjwRiGPh — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) March 17, 2025

KKR Players Manish Pandey, in Black and Gold Jerseys Pose During Photoshoot

KKR brings back Black Jersey. pic.twitter.com/mqhaV1Jo2T — S 💕 (@subhiii96) March 16, 2025

The pictures of KKR players wearing black and gold jerseys are genuine and most probably are for launching the team's official merchandise. The Kolkata Knight Riders will have a 'Knights Unplugged' event on March 19 and all eyes will be on that as fans try to figure out if at all, a black and gold jersey will be launched. As of now, all are speculations and nothing can be confirmed about KKR bringing back their iconic black and gold jersey. Why Ajinkya Rahane Was Preferred As KKR Captain Over Venkatesh Iyer? Three Possible Reasons For Veteran Indian Cricketer Getting Leadership Role Ahead of IPL 2025.

KKR will have a new captain in Ajinkya Rahane this season. The star batter was signed at the IPL 2025 auction for a sum of Rs 1.50 crore and his leadership experience gave him the nod for the role. KKR, the defending champions will start their IPL 2025 campaign against RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) at the Eden Gardens on March 22.

Fact check

Claim : KKR brought back black and gold jersey Conclusion : KKR have not yet released any black and gold jersey for IPL 2025. The images circulating can be of merchandise

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2025 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).