Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI/PNN): The 6th edition of the Indian Screenwriters Conference was recently announced by the Screenwriters Association.

Registrations for this edition of the conference are now open.

ISC - 6th Edition is poised to be bigger than ever and promises to cater to a much wider audience base across India.

Mani Ratnam (Ponniyin Selvan: I, Guru, Iruvar), writer, director and producer in Tamil and Hindi cinema, will be the Chief Guest for the conference. The 3-day event shall take place on the 10th, 11th, and 12th of November 2022, at the St. Andrew's Auditorium, Bandra (West), Mumbai.

Robin Bhatt, President, Screenwriters Association, had a few words of encouragement for the gala event. "The 6th edition of Indian Screenwriters Conference is a continued attempt of SWA to facilitate engaging and objective discourse on the art and craft of Screenwriting & Lyrics and it's evolving identity in the Indian film industry."

For the first time, the Conference will also include eminent panelists from the Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, and Malayalam industries, with the mission to become a pan-India spectacle.

The three-day-long conference will feature a number of panel discussions on various interesting and relevant topics across films, television, OTT, and lyrics. The crux of the discussions with the esteemed panelists will center on the art and business of screenwriting.

Vijayendra Prasad, writer of Bahubali, RRR, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and a notable Rajya Sabha Member, will grace the event as a special guest.

This year's edition will also host a number of master classes for film, television, and web screenwriting. These sessions will be conducted by prominent writers and directors, viz., Sriram Raghavan (Badlapur, Andhadhun) and Raj & DK (The Family Man, Stree).

"With global content now at our fingertips, it is imperative for the Indian Film, TV and OTT's creative professionals to work together towards understanding the essence of Indian storytelling at taking it to a global level. This ISC will involve constructive discussions on analyzing the future of content in India while introspecting about the responsibility and identity of the writer in this changing landscape", says Zaman Habib, General Secretary & ISC Convenor, SWA.

The sixth edition of the ISC is expected to be graced by a large number of screenwriters and established professionals from the film, television, and OTT industries. The conference is poised to act as an excellent space for artists of varied backgrounds to engage in a beautiful exchange of knowledge and experiences.

For further information, kindly visit: https://swaindia.org/

