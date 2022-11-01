Mumbai, Nov 1: A new water taxi service was launched between the domestic cruise terminal at Mazgaon here and Mandwa jetty near Alibag in Raigad district on Tuesday.

The service, launched by Nayantara Shipping Pvt Ltd, will use a new catamaran 'NAYAN XI', which has a seating capacity of 140 on the lower deck and 60 on the upper business class deck, a spokesperson of the company said.

Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) chairman Rajiv Jalota and other officials were present for the launch.

With this service, passengers can reach Mandwa within 35 to 40 minutes from the domestic cruise terminal at the cost of Rs 400 for the lower deck and Rs 450 for upper deck for a one-way journey, he said.

Before the actual launch of the service between the domestic cruise terminal and Mandwa, trials were conducted for a smooth sailing experience from October 12, a release by the company stated.

Fitted with two 750 HP Volvo Penta high-speed, the catamaran has a top speed of 22 knots. But it will sail at the speed of 15 knots, it was stated.

The catamaran is luxurious and is completely air-conditioned, with two washrooms on the upper and four on the lower deck, it said.

The service from domestic cruise terminal to Mandwa will be available at 10.30 am, 12.50 pm and 3.10 pm, while from Mandwa to the terminal at 11.40 am, 2 pm and 4.20 pm, the release said.

Passengers can buy tickets at the terminals and also book them online through MyBoatRide.com, the spokesperson said.